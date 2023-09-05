Kashmir Affairs, GB: Senate body’s meeting postponed in protest

ISLAMABAD: The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, scheduled to be held on Monday got postponed in protest against the absence of Secretary Ministry of Kashmir Affairs Babar Hayat Tarar.

The committee met briefly with its chairman Senator Prof Sajid Mir in the chair before it was postponed in protest.

The meeting was attended by Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Shahadat Awan and Senator Shaheen Khalid Butt.

The committee was supposed to discuss the new phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Gilgit-Baltistan situation and the present position of the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project.

The committee stated that the agenda before the meeting holds pivotal importance and regretted the absence of the secretary of the relevant ministry to brief the members about the agenda items.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023