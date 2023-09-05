PM wants to provide uniform health facilities: Minister

LAHORE: Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar wants to provide better health facilities to the people, and they are trying to provide uniform health facilities to the people in all the provinces.

Caretaker Federal Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan said this while speaking at a reception held in his honor.

“A zero-tolerance policy will be adopted for those who violate the transparency system in medical admissions of children,” Dr Nadeem Jan said. “I want to congratulate the caretaker provincial health minister Dr. Javed Akram, for providing 24/7 facility of primary angioplasty in cardiology hospitals to the people of Punjab. The fight against polio is being fought together with Punjab province.”

Dr Javed Akram said on this occasion that as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, we are trying to provide better health facilities to the people. “Punjab and the Federation will jointly formulate policies to provide better health facilities to the people,” he said. “DRAP has been instructed to ensure uninterrupted supply of medicines to patients in government hospitals of Punjab.”

