KMU withdraws increase in examination fee

Recorder Report Published 05 Sep, 2023 06:22am

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar has decided to withdraw the increase of 10% in various examination fees.

This decision has been taken after a special meeting held with the vice chancellors of the public sector universities of the province under the chairmanship of Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali, in which the governor advised the vice chancellors of all the universities to withdraw the recent increase of 10% in the examination fee.

It is worth mentioning that the tuition and examination fees of all the public sector medical and dental colleges, nursing and allied health sciences institutes of KMU have not been increased for the past several years, however, according to the rules, to meet the examination expenses and staff compensation and transportation, along with this, due to significant increase in paper and printing costs, it was decided to increase the examination fees at the rate of 10%, which was approved by all the relevant forums of the University including Finance and Planning Committee, Syndicate and Senate.

But now, on the directives of the Governor, the decision of this 10 % increase has also been withdrawn in the larger interest of parents and students.

This decision has been enthusiastically welcomed by the parents and students and it is expected that with this decision the parents and students will get immediate relief.

They expressed their gratitude to the Governor and the vice-chancellor of KMU for this timely decision and hoped that this people-friendly decision will provide considerable relief to the parents and students who are already suffering from inflation.

