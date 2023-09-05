BAFL 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
‘Rescue-1122 extended timely services to flood affectees’

Recorder Report Published 05 Sep, 2023 06:22am

LAHORE: Rescue-1122 extended timely rescue services to 310,383 flood affectees including 17,874 animals by shifting them from inundated catchment areas of Sutlej River to safe areas from 6th July to 3rd September, 2023.

In the second onset of high flood in the River Sutlej on August 16, 2023, no death was reported due to timely evacuation in coordination with the District Government and restricting unnecessary movement in inundated areas. Only six people died due to their own negligence and careless attitude.

The Secretary, Emergency Services Department (ESD) Dr Rizwan Naseer said that Rescue-1122 conducted historic flood rescue operation in the River Sutlej this year, in which 1632 Rescuers and 414 Rescue Boats along with boat operators participated.

The sources claimed that the highest number of evacuation and transportation 165002 were carried out in Kasur, 30992 in Pakpattan, 23246 in Okara, 19610 in Vehari and 53659 people were evacuated and transported to safer places from flood-prone areas.

During this flood, 7048 animals were shifted from inundated catchment areas of Sutlej River to safe places in Kasur, 3261 in Bahawalpur, 2109 in Vehari, 1007 in Pakpattan and 4449 animals were shifted to safer places from flood-prone areas in the remaining districts.

