BAFL 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
BIPL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
BOP 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
CNERGY 2.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
DGKC 43.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.43%)
FABL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.04%)
FCCL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.14%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
GGL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HBL 96.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.29%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.55%)
MLCF 28.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.62%)
OGDC 95.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
PAEL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.75%)
PIBTL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.67%)
PIOC 85.85 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.12%)
PPL 69.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
PRL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
SILK 0.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
SSGC 8.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
TPLP 12.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 89.51 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.57%)
UNITY 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,593 Increased By 19 (0.42%)
BR30 16,100 Increased By 83.7 (0.52%)
KSE100 45,860 Increased By 152.6 (0.33%)
KSE30 16,247 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 05 Sep, 2023 06:22am

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited            5-Sep-23      12:30
Cherat Cement Company Limited         5-Sep-23      11:00
United Brands Limited                 5-Sep-23      12:00
Emco Industries Limited               5-Sep-23      11:45
Hascol Petroleum Limited              5-Sep-23      12:00
TPL Properties Limited                6-Sep-23      16:00
Sazgar Engineering Works Limited      6-Sep-23      14:45
Colony Textile Mills Limited          6-Sep-23      11:00
Kot Addu Power Company Limited        6-Sep-23      11:00
Matco Foods Limited                   7-Sep-23      11:30
Orient Rental Modaraba                7-Sep-23      12:00
Cordoba Logistics & Ventures 
Limited                               7-Sep-23      10:00
Wah Noble Chemicals Limited           7-Sep-23      12:30
Descon Oxychem Limited                7-Sep-23      14:30
Pakistan Refinery Limited             7-Sep-23      09:30
National Foods Limited                7-Sep-23      15:00
Samba Bank Limited                    8-Sep-23      11:00
Amreli Steels Limited                 8-Sep-23      10:00
Pakistan National Shipping 
Corporation                           8-Sep-23      10:00
Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited        8-Sep-23      15:30
Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills 
Limited                               8-Sep-23       9:30
GOC (Pak) Limited                     8-Sep-23      11:00
Jauharabad Sugar Mills Limited        8-Sep-23      11:00
Ismail Industries Limited             8-Sep-23      11:00
Dynea Pakistan Limited                11-Sep-23     14:00
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Limited      12-Sep-23     16:00
Goodluck Industries Limited           15-Sep-23     11:30
=========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

BOARD MEETINGS

Comments

1000 characters

BOARD MEETINGS

Provinces, LEAs to be taken on board: PM asks power sector to act against defaulters

Power projects under CPEC: Contract renegotiation proposals may again be floated

Delineate effective strategy, PM asks finance minister

Infrastructural development: PM for strengthening public-private partnership

Assigning assessment-related duties: FTO asks FBR to restrain IRS Audit Cadre officers

KE consumers: PD seeks ‘steep positive’ adjustment

Foreign nationals, entities: SECP’s insistence on security clearance

ECNEC approves Polio Emergency Plan worth $1784.93m

Gallup Survey: Default seems imminent, say businesses

Alvi, law minister discuss issues related to elections

Read more stories