Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited 5-Sep-23 12:30
Cherat Cement Company Limited 5-Sep-23 11:00
United Brands Limited 5-Sep-23 12:00
Emco Industries Limited 5-Sep-23 11:45
Hascol Petroleum Limited 5-Sep-23 12:00
TPL Properties Limited 6-Sep-23 16:00
Sazgar Engineering Works Limited 6-Sep-23 14:45
Colony Textile Mills Limited 6-Sep-23 11:00
Kot Addu Power Company Limited 6-Sep-23 11:00
Matco Foods Limited 7-Sep-23 11:30
Orient Rental Modaraba 7-Sep-23 12:00
Cordoba Logistics & Ventures
Limited 7-Sep-23 10:00
Wah Noble Chemicals Limited 7-Sep-23 12:30
Descon Oxychem Limited 7-Sep-23 14:30
Pakistan Refinery Limited 7-Sep-23 09:30
National Foods Limited 7-Sep-23 15:00
Samba Bank Limited 8-Sep-23 11:00
Amreli Steels Limited 8-Sep-23 10:00
Pakistan National Shipping
Corporation 8-Sep-23 10:00
Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited 8-Sep-23 15:30
Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills
Limited 8-Sep-23 9:30
GOC (Pak) Limited 8-Sep-23 11:00
Jauharabad Sugar Mills Limited 8-Sep-23 11:00
Ismail Industries Limited 8-Sep-23 11:00
Dynea Pakistan Limited 11-Sep-23 14:00
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Limited 12-Sep-23 16:00
Goodluck Industries Limited 15-Sep-23 11:30
=========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments