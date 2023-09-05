BAFL 39.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.79%)
BIPL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
BOP 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
CNERGY 2.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
DFML 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.67%)
DGKC 43.22 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.36%)
FABL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.04%)
FCCL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.33%)
FFL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HBL 97.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
HUBC 81.79 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.7%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.03%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
MLCF 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.54%)
OGDC 95.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.26%)
PAEL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
PIBTL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.67%)
PIOC 84.85 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.92%)
PPL 69.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.32%)
PRL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.93%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.02%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.45%)
SSGC 8.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
TPLP 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.71%)
TRG 89.77 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.87%)
UNITY 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 23 (0.5%)
BR30 16,136 Increased By 119.6 (0.75%)
KSE100 45,871 Increased By 163.8 (0.36%)
KSE30 16,259 Increased By 6.1 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Last date of renunciation/payment

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment....
Recorder Report Published 05 Sep, 2023 06:22am

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.

==================================================================================================
Company                       Trading in        Last Date of      Last Date for           Premium/
                             L/Right w.e.f        Trading          Payment/Ren            Discount
==================================================================================================
The Searle Company 
Limited (SEARLR2)              31-Aug-23         21-Sep-23         29-Sep-23        P rem. 25.00/-
==================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Last date of renunciation payment

Comments

1000 characters

Last date of renunciation/payment

Provinces, LEAs to be taken on board: PM asks power sector to act against defaulters

Power projects under CPEC: Contract renegotiation proposals may again be floated

Delineate effective strategy, PM asks finance minister

Infrastructural development: PM for strengthening public-private partnership

Assigning assessment-related duties: FTO asks FBR to restrain IRS Audit Cadre officers

Foreign nationals, entities: SECP’s insistence on security clearance

ECNEC approves Polio Emergency Plan worth $1784.93m

Alvi, law minister discuss issues related to elections

KE consumers: PD seeks ‘steep positive’ adjustment

Gallup Survey: Default seems imminent, say businesses

Read more stories