President being ‘persuaded not to take crucial decisions?

ISLAMABAD: Rumours were rife in the federal capital on Sunday over an important meeting to have taken place at the presidency with President Dr Arif Alvi by two “important” state functionaries in the backdrop of the country’s political situation and uncertainty over holding of the general elections within 90 days.

The reports of the important meeting at the presidency triggered further speculations that the President might be persuaded not to take any step, which may further aggravate the already fragile political and economic situations of the country.

Although, there was no official statement from the presidency with regard to the reported meeting, reports claim that the President may announce the election date in coming few days under Article 58 of the Constitution.

President House seeks law ministry’s opinion on ECP’s response to Alvi’s letter

Earlier, the President had written a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) for a meeting to fix the date for upcoming general polls. However, the CEC had refused a meeting, saying that under Article 57 of the Election Act 2017, the commission had the authority to set the election date.

The Ministry of Law also had the same response to the president’s request for advice.

Reports also claimed that during the meeting, there could also have been an exchange over the amendments to the Army Act and the Official Secrets Act, which the president had tweeted that he had not signed and ratified the bills, which had later become law.

President Alvi is also under criticism from the rival political parties, especially PML-N allegedly for misusing his authority to give any relief to PTI chairman and ex-premier Imran Khan who is currently in Attock district jail.

President Alvi’s term is going to end on September 8 and there has been no confirmation from the President House that he will go home after completing his term as president. However, according to the Constitution, the president can stay on in office until a new person is picked by the next parliament.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023