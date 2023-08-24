BAFL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.97%)
BIPL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-8.21%)
BOP 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.32%)
CNERGY 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
DFML 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.39%)
DGKC 50.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
FABL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.21%)
FCCL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.91%)
FFL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
HBL 99.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
HUBC 85.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.83%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
KEL 2.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
MLCF 29.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 100.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.21%)
PAEL 9.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
PIOC 91.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PPL 75.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.64%)
PRL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
SSGC 8.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
TPLP 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.42%)
TRG 94.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
UNITY 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.4%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
BR100 4,838 Increased By 37.8 (0.79%)
BR30 17,083 Increased By 32.7 (0.19%)
KSE100 47,751 Increased By 332.1 (0.7%)
KSE30 17,006 Increased By 152.7 (0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

President House seeks law ministry’s opinion on ECP’s response to Alvi’s letter

  • Chief Election Commissioner says appointing a date for general elections rests exclusively with ECP
BR Web Desk Published August 24, 2023 Updated August 24, 2023 06:16pm

The President’s House on Thursday sought the opinion of the Ministry of Law and Justice on the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) response to the letter of President Dr Arif Alvi.

In a letter to the Secretary of the Ministry of Law and Justice, the President’s House sought an opinion on the position of the ECP that only it had the authority to announce the election date.

The development comes after Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja turned down President Alvi’s invitation to set a date for elections. He said appointing a date for general elections rests exclusively with the ECP.

On Wednesday, the President had written to the CEC, seeking a meeting to “fix an appropriate date” for general elections.

In his reply, the CEC said that Section 57 of the Elections Act had been amended due to an act of Parliament, which had empowered the ECP to announce dates for general elections.

“Where the president dissolves the National Assembly, in his discretion, as provided in Article 58(2) read with Article 48(5) of the Constitution then he has to appoint a date for the general elections,” read the reply.

“However, if the assembly is dissolved on the advice of the prime minister or by afflux of time as provided in Article 58(1) of the Constitution, then the commission understands and believes that power to appoint a date or dates for elections rest exclusively with the Commission.”

Raja further said that the ECP believes reliance placed on the provisions of the Constitution mentioned in the President’s invitation letter is not applicable in this context.

He added that the ECP is taking its responsibility of holding general elections in the country very seriously and believes that participation in a meeting with the President would be of “scant consequence.”

ECP invites political parties for consultation

Meanwhile, ECP has invited major political parties in the country to hold a consultation on general elections, it was reported on Wednesday.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed that the party had received an invitation from ECP. The development was shared on the official account of PMLN on X.

As per media reports, ECP has written invitation letters to at least four political parties – PTI, PML-N, PPP, and JUI-F, to hold discussions on the elections.

ECP President Dr Arif Alvi President House

Comments

1000 characters

President House seeks law ministry’s opinion on ECP’s response to Alvi’s letter

CEC turns down president’s invitation for meeting to discuss elections

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall below $8bn

KSE-100 gains over 330 points amid buying spree

Toshakhana case: no relief for Imran Khan as IHC, SC adjourn hearings for pleas against conviction

Indus Motor Company again announces 12-day plant shutdown

Global Health Security Summit to be held in Pakistan in October: Dr Nadeem

China halts all Japanese seafood imports over ‘selfish’ Fukushima release

Moon rover exits India’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft to explore lunar surface

BRICS invites six countries including Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE to be new members

Read more stories