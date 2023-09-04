CJP will not hear cases next week

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Atta Bandial will not hear the routine cases next week. According to the new cause list for next week issued by the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP), Justice Ijazul Ahsan will hear the cases in bench number one instead of the Chief Justice.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Atta Bandial will retire on September 16 and before retirement, he will do chamber work this week.

However, the Chief Justice of Pakistan will hear the special benches including the NAB amendment case till the date of his retirement.