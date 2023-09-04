BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
Dengue prevention information uploaded on GHL website

Recorder Report Published 04 Sep, 2023 06:21am

LAHORE: The administration of General Hospital Lahore has uploaded all precautionary measures and necessary information in both English and Urdu languages on the website of the hospital for the timely prevention of dengue and for the guidance of the public.

In this regard, Principal Ameer Uddin Medical College/PGMI Professor Dr. Al-Fareed Zafar has said that every diseases including dengue can be effectively treated by using internet and modern information technologies.

While inspecting the dengue ward here at the hospital today, Dr. Al-Fareed Zafar said that today is the era of the fastest dissemination of information and the website of Lahore General Hospital, lgh.punjab.gov.pk, would provide all the preventive measures and methods to the public so as to deal with this threat to human health.

For the convenience of the public, all the information has been uploaded simultaneously in both Urdu and English languages, he said. NGOs, civil society’s representatives, public health associates and even media can perform the duty of guidance general public by virtue of this website, the principal told.

He said that it is the responsibility of the citizens themselves to take all possible precautions to prevent dengue and to be part of the efforts to keep their families, relatives and friends safe from this disease. This is possible only when every person keeps his home and surrounding environment clean and neat by his actions. We should also inform others about the importance of cleanliness.

