Sep 04, 2023
Pakistan

Federal Urdu University employees not receiving pensions: minister

APP Published 04 Sep, 2023 06:21am

KARACHI: Interim Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi has vowed to evaluate the ability of teachers to correct the educational system in the country. He said that the educational system would be put on the right track.

While talking to media persons during his visit to the Karachi Press Club (KPC) here Sunday, the minister said that the education and ability of the teachers would be checked in the educational institutions including the universities of the country.

He said that a grand provincial meeting had also been convened to discuss the matters of education and vowed to improve the quality of education. Replying to a question, he said that education was the provincial subject after the 18th Amendment.

He said that Sindh, Punjab and other provinces had reservations over history subjects and they wanted to put the personalities, they considered to include them in the curriculum. Speaking on the private schools, he said that the fees of the private schools must be reasonable.

Replying to another question, he said that the Federal Urdu University was facing crisis and many employees of the University were not receiving pensions.

Earlier, speaking about the issues of the journalists, he advised his interim government to announce a permanent fund for the journalists, who give their twenty years to a media outlet, to meet their expenses as a ‘Guzara Allowance.’

KPC Federal Urdu University Madad Ali Federal Urdu University employees

