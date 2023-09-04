BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
Police granted Ali Wazir’s one-day remand

Recorder Report Published 04 Sep, 2023 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: A District and Sessions Court on Sunday gave former Member National Assembly Ali Wazir a one-day physical remand to police in a “fraud” case.

Ali Wazir was produced in the District and Sessions Court Islamabad in a fraud case before Duty Magistrate Shahzad Khan and an eight-day physical remand of Ali Wazir was requested by investigating officer Muhammad Ali.

The investigating officer told the court that Ali Wazir should be investigated regarding the money received and deposited, and he should also be investigated on the property built with the money.

The duty magistrate, however, said that it is an official holiday and that he has been posted as a duty judge. The duty judge further remarked that the case against Ali Wazir has a section of Terrorism Act, and asked the police to produce Ali Wazir in the concerned court today (Monday). The case was registered against Ali Wazir in Bhara Kahu police station.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

