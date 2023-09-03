BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
BIPL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
BOP 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
DFML 17.10 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (6.81%)
DGKC 41.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.81%)
FABL 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.85%)
FCCL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
FFL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
GGL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.67%)
HBL 95.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
HUBC 79.83 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.13%)
HUMNL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.47%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
MLCF 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
OGDC 94.46 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.62%)
PAEL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PIBTL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
PIOC 81.71 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
PPL 67.59 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.1%)
PRL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.7%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.15%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
SSGC 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 87.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.75%)
UNITY 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,524 Increased By 30.9 (0.69%)
BR30 15,831 Increased By 132.9 (0.85%)
KSE100 45,313 Increased By 310.2 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,088 Increased By 117.8 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Major Gulf bourses fall amid China gloom

Reuters Published 03 Sep, 2023 06:36pm

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Sunday as a contraction in factory activity in China, where the economy has been showing signs of faltering, subdued investor sentiment.

Data on Thursday showed manufacturing activity contracted in China, the world’s second-largest economy for a fifth straight month in August, while the expansion in services sector lost a little momentum.

The Qatari index fell for a third consecutive session, ending 0.1% lower, with most sectors in the red.

Most Gulf markets rise on Fed pause bets; Saudi retreats

Qatar National Bank, the region’s largest lender, dropped 0.6% and Commercial Bank lost 1%.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index was down 0.3%, with a 1.3% slump in oil giant Saudi Aramco.

The world’s biggest oil company is considering selling a stake worth as much as $50 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

However, among the gainers, Saudi Basic Industries rose 1.8% after it said on Sunday it had agreed to sell subsidiary Saudi Iron and Steel Company (Hadeed) to the Public Investment Fund (PIF) for an enterprise value of 12.5 billion riyals ($3.33 billion).

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index dropped 0.8%, snapping its winning streak from the six previous sessions, with most sectors in the red.

The index was dragged down by a 1.3% drop in Commercial International Bank and 3.7% decline in El Sewedy Electric.

SAUDI ARABIA fell 0.3% to 11,456

QATAR lost 0.1% to 10,186

EGYPT dropped 0.8% to 18,726

BAHRAIN rose 0.2% to 1,957

OMAN fell 0.5% to 4,775

KUWAIT lost 0.1% to 7,691

Gulf stocks Gulf bourses

Comments

1000 characters

Major Gulf bourses fall amid China gloom

Traders strike against hike in fuel and power prices

Govt aware of people’s problems, says Sindh CM

Shaheen says partnerships key after Pakistan pacers rattle India

India PM urges UN to rethink priorities for the 21st century

Markets shut across Lahore

Mission accomplished, India puts moon rover to 'sleep'

Russian army has recruited 280,000 soldiers since January: Medvedev

North Korea stages 'tactical nuclear attack' drill

Youthful, gaming-obsessed Saudi seeks homegrown hit

Read more stories