BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
BIPL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
BOP 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
DFML 17.10 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (6.81%)
DGKC 41.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.81%)
FABL 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.85%)
FCCL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
FFL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
GGL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.67%)
HBL 95.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
HUBC 79.83 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.13%)
HUMNL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.47%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
MLCF 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
OGDC 94.46 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.62%)
PAEL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PIBTL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
PIOC 81.71 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
PPL 67.59 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.1%)
PRL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.7%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.15%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
SSGC 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 87.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.75%)
UNITY 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,524 Increased By 30.9 (0.69%)
BR30 15,831 Increased By 132.9 (0.85%)
KSE100 45,313 Increased By 310.2 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,088 Increased By 117.8 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Mission accomplished, India puts moon rover to 'sleep'

Reuters Published September 3, 2023 Updated September 3, 2023 01:03pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: India switched off its moon rover, the first craft to reach the lunar south poll, after it completed its two-week assignment conducting experiments, the country's space agency said.

The Pragyan rover from the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft was "set into Sleep mode" but with batteries charged and receiver on, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, late on Saturday.

"Hoping for a successful awakening for another set of assignments!" ISRO said. "Else, it will forever stay there as India's lunar ambassador."

By landing on the moon, India joined the United States, China and the former Soviet Union. It went beyond them in reaching the rugged south pole, shortly after Russia's Luna-25 crashed on a similar attempt.

Chandrayaan-3's soft, textbook touchdown after a failed attempt in 2019 sparked widespread jubilation in the world's most populous country. The media hailed the landing as India's greatest scientific feat.

Pragyan travelled over 100 m (330 feet), confirming the presence of sulphur, iron, oxygen and other elements on the moon, ISRO said.

Now India is hoping for the success of a probe launched on Saturday to study the sun, observing solar winds that can cause disturbance on earth commonly seen as auroras.

"The satellite is healthy" and in earth orbit, ISRO said on Sunday, as it prepares for its 1.5 million-km (930,000-mile) journey.

India Indian Space Research Organisation Russia’s Luna 25 Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft

Comments

1000 characters

Mission accomplished, India puts moon rover to 'sleep'

Traders strike against hike in fuel and power prices

Govt aware of people’s problems, says Sindh CM

‘Shutter-down’ strike observed across KP

Shaheen says partnerships key after Pakistan pacers rattle India

Markets shut across Lahore

Russian army has recruited 280,000 soldiers since January: Medvedev

North Korea stages 'tactical nuclear attack' drill

Youthful, gaming-obsessed Saudi seeks homegrown hit

FD highlights AJK’s share in divisible pool

Read more stories