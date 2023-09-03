BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
BIPL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
BOP 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
DFML 17.10 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (6.81%)
DGKC 41.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.81%)
FABL 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.85%)
FCCL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
FFL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
GGL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.67%)
HBL 95.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
HUBC 79.83 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.13%)
HUMNL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.47%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
MLCF 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
OGDC 94.46 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.62%)
PAEL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PIBTL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
PIOC 81.71 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
PPL 67.59 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.1%)
PRL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.7%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.15%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
SSGC 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 87.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.75%)
UNITY 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,524 Increased By 30.9 (0.69%)
BR30 15,831 Increased By 132.9 (0.85%)
KSE100 45,313 Increased By 310.2 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,088 Increased By 117.8 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Medvedev halts Baez to reach US Open last 16

AFP Published 03 Sep, 2023 12:19pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

NEW YORK: Daniil Medvedev progressed to the fourth round of the US Open with a 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (8/6) victory over Sebastian Baez which snapped the Argentine’s 12-match winning streak.

Third seed and 2021 champion Medvedev is through to the second week in New York for the fifth year in a row and will play Australian 13th seed Alex de Minaur for a spot in the quarter-finals.

Medvedev closed out the victory with an ace on his fourth match point in the tie-break as he finished well past 1am for the second straight match.

“I just want to go to sleep, that’s it. Nothing more,” said Medvedev.

“When you go to play at 11pm it just feels tough. This time I decided not to sleep before and I ate, so I was feeling pretty bad on the court. That’s why I was nervous all the match.”

World number 32 Baez came into the US Open bristling with confidence after titles at Kitzbuehel and Winston-Salem, reaching the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time here.

However hard-court specialist Medvedev – winner of four titles on the surface this season – started quickly and rarely looked in trouble as he took the first two sets with minimal fuss.

Baez refused to meekly accept his fate and threatened to force a fourth set.

He led 5-2 only for Medvedev to break back and then save a set point on serve, the Russian finally getting through in the tie-break in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“It was lucky and good play from me to stay in third set, and good not to finish at 4am.”

Daniil Medvedev Sebastian Baez US Open Cup US Open fourth round

Comments

1000 characters

Medvedev halts Baez to reach US Open last 16

Traders strike against hike in fuel and power prices

Govt aware of people’s problems, says Sindh CM

‘Shutter-down’ strike observed across KP

Shaheen says partnerships key after Pakistan pacers rattle India

Markets shut across Lahore

Mission accomplished, India puts moon rover to 'sleep'

North Korea stages 'tactical nuclear attack' drill

Youthful, gaming-obsessed Saudi seeks homegrown hit

FD highlights AJK’s share in divisible pool

Iran all set to seek resumption of talks on FTA

Read more stories