BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
BIPL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
BOP 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
DFML 17.10 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (6.81%)
DGKC 41.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.81%)
FABL 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.85%)
FCCL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
FFL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
GGL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.67%)
HBL 95.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
HUBC 79.83 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.13%)
HUMNL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.47%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
MLCF 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
OGDC 94.46 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.62%)
PAEL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PIBTL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
PIOC 81.71 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
PPL 67.59 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.1%)
PRL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.7%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.15%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
SSGC 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 87.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.75%)
UNITY 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,524 Increased By 30.9 (0.69%)
BR30 15,831 Increased By 132.9 (0.85%)
KSE100 45,313 Increased By 310.2 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,088 Increased By 117.8 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Jabeur holds off Bouzkova to reach US Open fourth round

Reuters Published 03 Sep, 2023 10:07am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

NEW YORK: An ailing Ons Jabeur scraped by Czech Marie Bouzkova 5-7 7-6(5) 6-3 to keep her latest US Open campaign on track in the third round on Saturday despite an error-riddled performance.

The Tunisian fifth seed said this week she was feeling like a “zombie” due to illness but came back from the dead to overcome a cool-headed Bouzkova, firing off 56 winners under the lights on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

She will next play China’s Zheng Qinwen, who beat Italian Lucia Bronzetti 6-3 4-6 6-4, in the round of 16.

“It’s a very tough match from both of us,” said Jabeur, last year’s runner-up. “She didn’t want to stop. I tried my best today and she’s a great player.”

Jabeur may be known as the “Minister of Happiness” but the perennial fan favorite had little to smile about in the opening set, as her mistakes quickly piled up and Bouzkova broke her on the fifth try in the fourth game.

The Tunisian broke back with a nice backhand slice in the ninth game but handed Bouzkova another break with a double fault on set point.

Down a break in the second set, Bouzkova took an off-court medical timeout after the seventh game with an apparent leg injury but kept up the fight even as she occasionally limped around the court, breaking back in the 10th.

Jabeur, who at times hunched over on the court in clear discomfort, found new life in the tiebreak, where she fired off crisp forehand winners to push the affair into a third set. She got the critical break in the sixth set as Bouzkova double faulted and nodded solemnly as the Czech hit a shot into the net on match point, sealing the nearly three-hour slugfest.

The Wimbledon runner-up said she had struggled to catch her breath early in the match but was grateful to be playing at all after suffering a foot injury in Cincinnati.

“Every match for me is a bonus right now,” she told ESPN. I’m discovering a part of myself.“

Jabeur said she expects a big challenge from fourth-round foe Zheng, against whom she retired in their last meeting in Toronto in 2022. “She kicked my ass,” said Jabeur. “Learned a lot. She has a very good forehand… It’s going to be a tough one, for sure.”

Ons Jabeur Cincinnati Open title US Open campaign US Open fourth round China's Zheng Qinwen

Comments

1000 characters

Jabeur holds off Bouzkova to reach US Open fourth round

Govt aware of people’s problems, says Sindh CM

‘Shutter-down’ strike observed across KP

Markets shut across Lahore

FD highlights AJK’s share in divisible pool

Shaheen says partnerships key after Pakistan pacers rattle India

Iran all set to seek resumption of talks on FTA

Maryam assails IK for hiring ‘controversial’ lawyer

North Korea stages 'tactical nuclear attack' drill

PSW’s e-lab management system to integrate all govt labs

Typhoon Haikui prompts Taiwan to evacuate thousands, cancel flights

Read more stories