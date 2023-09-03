BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
Nigerian president recalls ambassadors worldwide

Reuters Published 03 Sep, 2023 12:18am

ABUJA: President Bola Tinubu has ordered a recall of Nigeria's ambassadors the world over with immediate effect, his spokesman said on Saturday.

"The president is determined to ensure that world-class efficiency and quality, will henceforth, characterize foreign and domestic service delivery to citizens, residents and prospective visitors alike," presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale said.

Nigeria’s Tinubu declared president-elect after disputed election

Nigeria's United Nations permanent representatives in New York and Geneva are exempted from the "total recall" due to the upcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) later in the month, Tinubu's office said in a statement.

Nigeria has 109 diplomatic missions worldwide, comprising 76 embassies, 22 high commissions and 11 consulates.

Tinubu, who has embarked on the country's boldest reforms in decades, is scheduled to hold talks with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the general assembly and also meet leaders from Brazil, India, South Korea and Germany during the G20 meeting later in the month.

