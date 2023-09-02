BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
BIPL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
BOP 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
DFML 17.10 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (6.81%)
DGKC 41.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.81%)
FABL 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.85%)
FCCL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
FFL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
GGL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.67%)
HBL 95.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
HUBC 79.83 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.13%)
HUMNL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.47%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
MLCF 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
OGDC 94.46 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.62%)
PAEL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PIBTL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
PIOC 81.71 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
PPL 67.59 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.1%)
PRL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.7%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.15%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
SSGC 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 87.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.75%)
UNITY 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,524 Increased By 30.9 (0.69%)
BR30 15,831 Increased By 132.9 (0.85%)
KSE100 45,313 Increased By 310.2 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,088 Increased By 117.8 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India court orders Jet Airways founder to remain in custody till Sept 11

Reuters Published 02 Sep, 2023 06:07pm

An Indian court on Saturday decided that Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal will remain in India’s financial crime agency’s custody until September 11, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Enforcement Directorate which investigates financial crimes in India had arrested Goyal late on Friday night.

India asks US to release funds frozen over suspected Russia diamond link

Jet Airways did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case relates to an alleged 5.38 billion Indian rupees ($65.06 million) bank fraud case filed by state lender Canara Bank.

The bank had filed a complaint in May against the airline, Goyal, his wife and a former airline director for “causing wrongful loss” to the lender.

India Naresh Goyal

Comments

1000 characters

India court orders Jet Airways founder to remain in custody till Sept 11

Shuttered down: traders strike nationwide over surging costs, runaway inflation

Senate body shows populist approach to power bills

Sale of petroleum products dips 8% year-on-year in August

Anger on power bills could turn into anti-govt movement?

Debt management: FD advocates balanced approach

Britain in talks with Tata Steel over $630mn aid package

ATC approves Imaan Mazari’s bail

Russian defence ministry says two drones downed near border as Ukraine shells village

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says troops 'moving forward', rebuffs critics

After the moon, India sets sights on studying the sun with rocket mission

Read more stories