Major among three martyred in KP

KARACHI: An army major and another soldier were martyred during an intelligence-based operation conducted by the security forces in North Waziristan District’s Miran Shah’s general area, the military’s media wing said in a statement on Friday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said when the security forces launched the operation a “party of terrorists was spotted and intercepted by Major Amir Aziz, who was leading the operation from the front”.

During the exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed while another was injured.

However, 29-year-old Major Amir and 27-year-old Sepoy Muhammad Arif were martyred during the heavy exchange of fire.

The report of Major Aziz and Sepoy Arif’s martyrdom came minutes after the ISPR had shared that a soldier was martyred while a terrorist was killed during an exchange of fire in the Khyber district.

