PTI condemns re-arrest of Elahi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) on Friday strongly condemned the “brutal” re-arrest of party president Chaudhry Parvez Elahi against a court’s order and demanded his immediate release.

The PTI core committee, in a meeting, held deliberations on the overall political situation as well as the ongoing trial of party chairman Imran Khan at Attock jail.

The party core committee also expressed full sympathy and solidarity with PTI South Punjab President Senator Aon Abbas Buppi and also paid rich tribute to his services.

“The message being given through enforced disappearances and extraordinary pressure and bare fascism have no place,” the core committee said in a statement, adding that Senator Buppi is part of the PTI and he will remain a key member of the party.

The meeting expressed serious concern over the trial being conducted in jail against the PTI chairman contrary to the principles of the Constitution and the law.

“In view of the court orders and the constitutional right to fair trial, it is demanded to stop the discriminatory and retaliatory action against the party chairman immediately,” it demanded.

In the meeting, the Supreme Court’s hearing of Chairman Imran Khan’s petition against the amendments in the NAB law was also reviewed and requested the apex court to decide the matter without further delay with a view to preventing the destruction of the NAB.

“In order to open the doors of politics to criminals and corrupt groups, the accountability system has been killed by the amendments in the NAB law,” said the statement, adding that Imran Khan's vision regarding anti-corruption and accountability of corrupt elements is clear and definite.

“Tehreek-e-Insaf’s core committee will not give up on the goal of getting back the looted wealth of the nation instead of any compromise with corrupt politicians,” the statement further read.

In the meeting, the recent increase in the prices of petroleum products was rejected and termed a “very cruel” step and the party’s core committee reiterate its full support for the ongoing public protest against electricity bills and worst inflation.

The committee also termed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s announcement of the schedule of the delimitation process as a bid to delay the elections beyond the constitutional limit of 90 days.

It requested the ECP to respect the intent of the Constitution and ensure the conduct of fair and transparent elections within 90 days. “The only solution to the serious crises facing the country and the nation is transparent and timely elections,” it added.

In the meeting, grief and sorrow were also expressed over the martyrdom of military personnel in Bannu terrorist attack and prayers were also offered for the departed souls of the martyrs.

