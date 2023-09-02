BAFL 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
BIPL 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.01%)
BOP 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
CNERGY 2.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.18 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.31%)
DGKC 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.96%)
FABL 22.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.39%)
FCCL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
FFL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.65%)
GGL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
HBL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
HUBC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.22%)
HUMNL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
OGDC 94.55 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.71%)
PAEL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PIBTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.41%)
PIOC 81.90 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.73%)
PPL 67.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.27%)
PRL 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.52%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.23%)
SNGP 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
SSGC 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
TELE 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.08%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.65%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,530 Increased By 36.6 (0.81%)
BR30 15,851 Increased By 153.1 (0.97%)
KSE100 45,313 Increased By 310.2 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,088 Increased By 117.8 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Call for making educational institutions drug free

Recorder Report Published 02 Sep, 2023 06:30am

LAHORE: Chancellor/Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman, while chairing a meeting regarding Consortium on Drugs and Narcotics here at Governor House on Friday, directed the vice-chancellors/rectors of public and private sector universities to implement the final recommendations of the consortium for prevention of drug abuse in the premises of the universities.

Talking on this occasion, the governor said that youth is the most valuable asset and future of the country. “It is very important to provide a favourable educational environment to the young generation; the vice-chancellors (VCs) should take strict measures to prevent the use of drugs in universities.” He said the VCs should take measures to provide a safe, healthy and conducive academic environment to the students, teachers and other employees of the University. The VCs should ensure the establishment of anti-drug and tobacco committee under Drug and Narcotics Consortium in universities, he added.

The governor said that the university security staff should maintain close liaison with the law enforcement agencies to prevent the supply of drugs in the universities. He said that the World Anti-Drugs and Narcotics Days, which highlight the harmful effects of drugs and tobacco, should be observed in all the universities. He also directed to establish student counselling centres for the students at the campuses of the universities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

educational institutions drug free

Comments

1000 characters

Call for making educational institutions drug free

Anger on power bills could turn into anti-govt movement?

Debt management: FD advocates balanced approach

Delimitation drive to be completed by Nov 30: ECP

Challenge of smuggling: PM asks Customs, LEAs to pull their socks up

Nepra Act: KP govt raises objections on amendments

NAB amendments: Evidence obtained from abroad no longer admissible: CJP

FBR launches automated system (portal) for taxpayers

Mystery shrouds fate of CCP bill

Stage-II of Kurram Tangi Dam Project: Wapda inks Rs776.3m consultancy contract with JV of four firms

Hike in fuel prices, power tariffs: JI to observe countrywide strike today

Read more stories