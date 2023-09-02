Call for making educational institutions drug free

LAHORE: Chancellor/Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman, while chairing a meeting regarding Consortium on Drugs and Narcotics here at Governor House on Friday, directed the vice-chancellors/rectors of public and private sector universities to implement the final recommendations of the consortium for prevention of drug abuse in the premises of the universities.

Talking on this occasion, the governor said that youth is the most valuable asset and future of the country. “It is very important to provide a favourable educational environment to the young generation; the vice-chancellors (VCs) should take strict measures to prevent the use of drugs in universities.” He said the VCs should take measures to provide a safe, healthy and conducive academic environment to the students, teachers and other employees of the University. The VCs should ensure the establishment of anti-drug and tobacco committee under Drug and Narcotics Consortium in universities, he added.

The governor said that the university security staff should maintain close liaison with the law enforcement agencies to prevent the supply of drugs in the universities. He said that the World Anti-Drugs and Narcotics Days, which highlight the harmful effects of drugs and tobacco, should be observed in all the universities. He also directed to establish student counselling centres for the students at the campuses of the universities.

