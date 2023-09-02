BAFL 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
‘Women Empowerment in Leather Sector’ programme: Bahria University hosts certificate distribution ceremony

Recorder Report Published 02 Sep, 2023 06:30am

KARACHI: Bahria University Karachi Campus proudly hosted a certificate distribution ceremony to honour the successful participants of the “Women Empowerment in Leather Sector” programme.

This impactful initiative was carried out in collaboration with the Pakistan Tanners Association, Southern Zone-Environmental Society (PTA(SZ)-ES) and supported by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) through funding from the Global Environment Facility (GEF).

The programme, aimed at fostering gender equality and women’s empowerment in the leather industry, offered practical training in key areas such as leather processing, cleaner production techniques, and solid waste management. The successful participants were awarded certificates of completion during the ceremony.

The event was a testament to the strong partnership between academia and industry, with Bahria University appreciating the efforts made to bridge this crucial gap.

The university management expressed their intention to further explore avenues for collaboration to provide meaningful learning experiences for students that align with industry demands.

Gulzar Firoz, President of PTA(SZ)-ES highlighted the significance of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between PTA(SZ)-ES and Bahria University.

He mentioned that this programme was the second in a series, focusing on empowering women in the leather sector. He also announced that the industry is committed to offering employment opportunities to qualified women in their units, thereby solidifying their dedication to gender inclusivity.

Ivan Kral, representing UNIDO, expressed his appreciation for the collaboration between PTA(SZ)-ES and Bahria University. He highlighted UNIDO’s commitment to offering various learning options, both on-site and online, to promote a cleaner environment and sustainable development.

The certificate distribution ceremony was a celebration of the successful completion of the “Women Empowerment in Leather Sector” programme, symbolizing a promising step towards gender equality and sustainable development in the industry.

