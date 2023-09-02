BAFL 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
Transporters increase fares on hike in fuel prices

INP Published 02 Sep, 2023 06:30am

KARACHI: Following another massive hike in fuel prices, the local transporters in Karachi, have unilaterally increased the fare by up to Rs30 without any check from the authorities on Friday.

According to details, local transporters unilaterally increased the fares of busses and coaches by Rs20 to Rs30 stop-to-stop despite the fact that the district administration has not notified any increase in this regard.

Earlier, the caretaker government notified an increase in the price of petrol by Rs 14.9 per litre.

According to details, the rate of petrol has reached Rs305.36 per litre with increase of Rs 14.9 per litre. Meanwhile, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been increased by Rs18.44 per litre to Rs311.84. The rates of light speed diesel and kerosene oil remain unchanged.

fuel prices Transporters

