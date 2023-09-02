Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 01, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 01, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,312.66
High: 45,358.28
Low: 44,795.81
Net Change: 310.24
Volume (000): 55,691
Value (000): 3,250,230
Makt Cap (000) 1,584,167,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,934.78
NET CH (+) 183.86
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,551.64
NET CH (-) 12.51
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,795.42
NET CH (+) 67.45
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,546.68
NET CH (+) 130.82
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,204.95
NET CH (+) 69.88
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,700.92
NET CH (-) 0.14
------------------------------------
As on: 01-Sep-2023
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments