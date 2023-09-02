KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 01, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,312.66 High: 45,358.28 Low: 44,795.81 Net Change: 310.24 Volume (000): 55,691 Value (000): 3,250,230 Makt Cap (000) 1,584,167,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,934.78 NET CH (+) 183.86 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,551.64 NET CH (-) 12.51 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,795.42 NET CH (+) 67.45 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,546.68 NET CH (+) 130.82 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,204.95 NET CH (+) 69.88 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,700.92 NET CH (-) 0.14 ------------------------------------ As on: 01-Sep-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023