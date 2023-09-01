BAFL 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
BIPL 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.01%)
BOP 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
CNERGY 2.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.18 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.31%)
DGKC 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.96%)
FABL 22.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.39%)
FCCL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
FFL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.65%)
GGL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
HBL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
HUBC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.22%)
HUMNL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
OGDC 94.55 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.71%)
PAEL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PIBTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.41%)
PIOC 81.90 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.73%)
PPL 67.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.27%)
PRL 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.52%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.23%)
SNGP 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
SSGC 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
TELE 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.08%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.65%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,530 Increased By 36.6 (0.81%)
BR30 15,851 Increased By 153.1 (0.97%)
KSE100 45,313 Increased By 310.2 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,088 Increased By 117.8 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Learned a lot from India’s Kohli, says Pakistan skipper Babar Azam

AFP Published 01 Sep, 2023 08:10pm

KANDY: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Friday said a pep talk by India’s cricket superstar Virat Kohli at the start of his career helped him a lot.

The titans clash in Pallekele on Saturday in the 50-over Asia Cup tournament, a prelude to the upcoming ODI World Cup in India.

Both Azam, who remains top of the ODI batting chart, and Kohli have praised each other on various occasions despite the bitter rivalry between the two nations.

India captain Rohit plays down hype around Pakistan blockbuster

Asked about comparisons between the two batsmen, the 28-year-old Azam said: “I can’t comment on the debate. Let’s leave that to (the fans).”

“There should be mutual respect. He is older than me and I respect him. I have learned a lot from him,” he said.

“I have said earlier that when I started (international cricket) I spoke to him and it helped me a lot.”

Azam did not reveal the details of the chat.

Pathirana-inspired Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh in Asia Cup

Kohli, 34, was seen mingling with the Pakistan players and hugged pace bowler Haris Rauf as the teams trained under the lights on the eve of the big group clash.

Meanwhile Pakistan announced their XI, keeping the same team which hammered Asia Cup debutants Nepal in the opener.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (cap), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

India Pakistan Babar Azam Asia Cup 2023 Pak vs Ind

Comments

1000 characters

Learned a lot from India’s Kohli, says Pakistan skipper Babar Azam

Inter-bank: rupee ends 10-session losing streak against US dollar after 0.02% gain

Delimitation process to be completed by Nov 30 instead of mid-Dec: ECP

Islamabad Police rearrests PTI’s Parvez Elahi from Lahore

Pak Suzuki, Agriauto announce shutdown as economic woes bite

Rapid rupee decline brewing ‘a perfect storm’ for Pakistan: PBC

Oil driven higher by tight supply expectations

Open-market: USD hits 331 against PKR

SBP says emergency MPC meeting reports baseless

Sri Lanka records lowest inflation since economic crisis

Heat records topple across sweltering Asia

Read more stories