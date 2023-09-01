BAFL 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
BIPL 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.01%)
BOP 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
CNERGY 2.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.18 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.31%)
DGKC 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.96%)
FABL 22.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.39%)
FCCL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
FFL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.65%)
GGL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
HBL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
HUBC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.22%)
HUMNL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
OGDC 94.55 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.71%)
PAEL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PIBTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.41%)
PIOC 81.90 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.73%)
PPL 67.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.27%)
PRL 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.52%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.23%)
SNGP 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
SSGC 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
TELE 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.08%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.65%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,530 Increased By 36.6 (0.81%)
BR30 15,851 Increased By 153.1 (0.97%)
KSE100 45,313 Increased By 310.2 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,088 Increased By 117.8 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Putin, Erdogan to meet Monday amid grain deal hopes

AFP Published 01 Sep, 2023 05:10pm

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin will host his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, the Kremlin said, amid hopes the two can restore a deal ensuring safe passage for grain shipments.

Russia pulled out from the UN-backed grain agreement that Turkiye helped broker in July, effectively revoking safe navigation for civilian ships sailing through the Black Sea.

“Negotiations will indeed take place in Sochi on Monday,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

Reviving Ukraine grain deal ‘critical’ for food security: Turkiye

Moscow’s announcement came shortly after Ukraine said two more ships were sailing through a temporary corridor Kyiv had set up to ensure safe navigation.

“Two vessels are sailing through a temporary corridor from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports to the Bosphorus,” Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on social media.

Kyiv announced the new maritime corridor in August after Moscow warned ships leaving Ukraine’s ports could be considered military targets.

Turkiye’s foreign minister Hakan Fidan said on a visit to Moscow on Thursday that reviving the deal to ship Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea was “critical” for food security.

Turkiye wants the warring sides to return to the agreement and use it as a basis for broader peace talks.

Moscow says the previous agreement imposed indirect restrictions on its grain and fertiliser exports by limiting Russia’s access to global payment systems and insurance.

It has repeatedly said it could return to the deal if its demands are met.

Tayyip Erdogan Vladimir Putin grain deal Black Sea grain deal

Comments

1000 characters

Putin, Erdogan to meet Monday amid grain deal hopes

Inter-bank: rupee ends 10-session losing streak against US dollar after 0.02% gain

SBP says emergency MPC meeting reports baseless

Delimitation process to be completed by Nov 30 instead of mid-Dec: ECP

Open-market: USD hits 331 against PKR

Islamabad Police rearrests PTI’s Parvez Elahi from Lahore

Sri Lanka records lowest inflation since economic crisis

Pak Suzuki, Agriauto announce shutdown as economic woes bite

Rapid rupee decline brewing ‘a perfect storm’ for Pakistan: PBC

Heat records topple across sweltering Asia

Oil driven higher by tight supply expectations

Read more stories