Palm falls on weaker rival oils

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures slid on Friday, following a public holiday on Thursday, snapping two sessions of gains, dragged lower by weaker rival oils on the Dalian Commodity Exchange.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 12 ringgit, or 0.3%, to 3,998 ringgit ($863.13) per metric ton in early trade.

The contract rose for three consecutive months in August by gaining 3.4%. On Friday, it was also set to post a third weekly gain, having risen 1.19% for the week.

Fundamentals

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.16%, while its palm oil contract slid 0.13%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.67%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Indonesia has set its crude palm oil reference price for the September 1-15 period at $805.20 per metric ton, which put the CPO export tax and levy at $33 per ton and $85 per ton, respectively for the period.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for August fell 3% to 1,201,488 metric tons from 1,238,438 metric tons shipped during July, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said.