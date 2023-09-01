BAFL 40.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
BIPL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.46%)
BOP 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.2%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.7%)
DFML 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.56%)
DGKC 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -3.48 (-7.57%)
FABL 22.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.31%)
FCCL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.11%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.57%)
GGL 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.44%)
HBL 96.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.98%)
HUBC 78.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.91%)
HUMNL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.12%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
MLCF 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-6.41%)
OGDC 92.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.8%)
PAEL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.11%)
PIBTL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-6.47%)
PIOC 80.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.33 (-3.96%)
PPL 66.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-4.69%)
PRL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.23%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.13%)
SNGP 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.63%)
SSGC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.4%)
TELE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.3%)
TPLP 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.5%)
TRG 89.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.95%)
UNITY 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,493 Decreased By -137.3 (-2.97%)
BR30 15,698 Decreased By -459.7 (-2.85%)
KSE100 45,002 Decreased By -1242.1 (-2.69%)
KSE30 15,970 Decreased By -450.8 (-2.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research POL (Pakistan Oilfields Limited) 435.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.92%

POL – earnings up in FY23

BR Research Published 01 Sep, 2023 08:41am

The main concern for the E&P sector is the declining production of hydrocarbons amid depleting reserves and small discoveries. However, the oil and gas exploration and production sector continues to benefit from falling currency during, which was also a key growth driver for earnings in FY23. Pakistan Oilfields Limited (PSX: POL) also saw its FY23 earnings increase noticeably by 41 percent year-on-year.

POL’s revenue growth was around 17 percent, year-on-year in FY23 primarily due to PKR losing its value against the greenback. However, the E&P company on the production front continued to see dip in oil and gas production along with 3 percent year-on-year decline in oil prices. In 4QFY23, the net sales for POL were up by only one percent year-on-year amid PKR weakening. Oil prices in 4QFY23 were down by 34 percent year-on-year, and the decline in oil and gas production flows during the quarter was by 10 and 4 percent year-on-year, respectively.

POL witnessed a rise in gross margins in FY23 due to significant decline in amortization of development and decommissioning costs – (65% YoY). POL witnessed a colossal7.7 times increase in exploration and prospecting expenditure in FY23 as there were two dry wells incurred by the E&P firm during the period. Meanwhile, the exploration costs during 4QFY23 were up twice due to higher geological activity during the quarter.

Apart from the rise in topline, the growth in POL’s bottom line in FY23 was also due to increase in other income coming from exchange gains on foreign currency and higher income from cash and cash equivalents. During the year, other income increased by 131 percent year-on-year. On the other hand, other income in 4QFY23 was down by around 18 percent year-on-year due to lower exchange gains. POL also announced a cash dividend of Rs60 during the period, which took the overall dividend for FY23 to Rs80.

Oil prices POL POL prices Pakistan Oilfields Limited Oil and gas production

Comments

1000 characters

POL – earnings up in FY23

Challenges facing the textile sector come under govt-APTMA talks

Power sector woes: ‘Privatisation’ of Discos emerges as long-term solution

Shamshad highlights importance of reducing fiscal deficit

Govt hikes price of petrol by Rs14.91, HSD’s by Rs18.44

July-August: Rs24bn surge in revenue collection

New version of ‘IRIS’: FBR asked to remove errors

Rising debt servicing emerges as hindrance: Projection of cut in C/A deficit subject to certain risks

Smuggling of sugar, urea: Finally, caretaker setup swings into action

Last six months: Sugar moguls pocketed Rs260bn in profit: PTI

Capital market: Foreign investors’ buying in August stands at $12.870m

Read more stories