BAFL 40.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
BIPL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.46%)
BOP 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.2%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.7%)
DFML 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.56%)
DGKC 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -3.48 (-7.57%)
FABL 22.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.31%)
FCCL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.11%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.57%)
GGL 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.44%)
HBL 96.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.98%)
HUBC 78.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.91%)
HUMNL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.12%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
MLCF 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-6.41%)
OGDC 92.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.8%)
PAEL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.11%)
PIBTL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-6.47%)
PIOC 80.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.33 (-3.96%)
PPL 66.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-4.69%)
PRL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.23%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.13%)
SNGP 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.63%)
SSGC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.4%)
TELE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.3%)
TPLP 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.5%)
TRG 89.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.95%)
UNITY 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,493 Decreased By -137.3 (-2.97%)
BR30 15,698 Decreased By -459.7 (-2.85%)
KSE100 45,002 Decreased By -1242.1 (-2.69%)
KSE30 15,970 Decreased By -450.8 (-2.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

July-August: Rs24bn surge in revenue collection

Sohail Sarfraz Published September 1, 2023 Updated September 1, 2023 06:19am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has provisionally collected Rs 1,207 billion during the first two months (July-August) of current fiscal year (2023-24) against the assigned target of Rs1,183 billion, reflecting a remarkable increase of Rs 24 billion.

According to the details of the tax collection released by the FBR on Thursday, despite all odds, FBR has put in tremendous efforts to achieve the revenue target for the month of August-2023.

As against a target of Rs. 649 Billion, FBR was able to collect Rs. 669 Billion net revenue, while refunds amounting to Rs. 42 Billion were issued as against Rs. 38 Billion in August 2022.

For the first two months, FBR has collected Rs.1,207 billion against assigned target of Rs. 1,183 Billion.

FBR surpasses July revenue collection target

The FBR collected Rs. 488 Billion under the head of Income tax compared to Rs. 347 Billion in the same period, thereby showing a growth of 41%. A healthy growth of 16% was achieved in the collection of sales tax with collection surpassing Rs. 473 Billion as against Rs. 407 Billion in July and August 2022.

Almost Rs. 80 Billion were collected as federal excise duty (FED) showing an increase of 57%. Cumulative growth of 29% has been achieved in the collection of Inland Revenue taxes.

On the imports side however, same momentum could not be maintained due to compression in imports. This has impacted collection of Customs duties where Rs. 166 Billion was collected as against Rs. 151 Billion in July and August 2022 with growth of 10%.

Team FBR is dedicated to not only achieve the assigned target but surpass them for the year ahead.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Taxes FBR Federal Excise Duty tax collection income tax revenue collection customs duties

Comments

1000 characters

July-August: Rs24bn surge in revenue collection

Challenges facing the textile sector come under govt-APTMA talks

Power sector woes: ‘Privatisation’ of Discos emerges as long-term solution

Shamshad highlights importance of reducing fiscal deficit

Govt hikes price of petrol by Rs14.91, HSD’s by Rs18.44

New version of ‘IRIS’: FBR asked to remove errors

Rising debt servicing emerges as hindrance: Projection of cut in C/A deficit subject to certain risks

Smuggling of sugar, urea: Finally, caretaker setup swings into action

Last six months: Sugar moguls pocketed Rs260bn in profit: PTI

Capital market: Foreign investors’ buying in August stands at $12.870m

Read more stories