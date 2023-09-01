BAFL 40.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
BIPL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.46%)
BOP 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.2%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.7%)
DFML 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.56%)
DGKC 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -3.48 (-7.57%)
FABL 22.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.31%)
FCCL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.11%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.57%)
GGL 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.44%)
HBL 96.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.98%)
HUBC 78.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.91%)
HUMNL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.12%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
MLCF 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-6.41%)
OGDC 92.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.8%)
PAEL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.11%)
PIBTL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-6.47%)
PIOC 80.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.33 (-3.96%)
PPL 66.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-4.69%)
PRL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.23%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.13%)
SNGP 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.63%)
SSGC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.4%)
TELE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.3%)
TPLP 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.5%)
TRG 89.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.95%)
UNITY 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,493 Decreased By -137.3 (-2.97%)
BR30 15,698 Decreased By -459.7 (-2.85%)
KSE100 45,002 Decreased By -1242.1 (-2.69%)
KSE30 15,970 Decreased By -450.8 (-2.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Maple Leaf Cement wins Health, Safety & Environment Award 2023

Recorder Report Published 01 Sep, 2023 05:41am

LAHORE: Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited received an award for Health, Safety & Environment 2023 by The Professionals Network (TPI) in Annual Environment Excellence Awards 2023.

The said Award was unanimously decided by the jury and board of TPI, said a company announcement here on Thursday.

The management of Maple Leaf Cement embraces responsibility for company’s actions and encourages a positive impact through the activities on environment, employees, community and all other members of the public sphere who may be considered stakeholders.

The company will continue to strive for pollution prevention, control & continual improvement by complying with applicable laws and environmental standards.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Maple Leaf Cement TPI Health, Safety & Environment Award 2023

Comments

1000 characters

Maple Leaf Cement wins Health, Safety & Environment Award 2023

Challenges facing the textile sector come under govt-APTMA talks

Power sector woes: ‘Privatisation’ of Discos emerges as long-term solution

Shamshad highlights importance of reducing fiscal deficit

Govt hikes price of petrol by Rs14.91, HSD’s by Rs18.44

July-August: Rs24bn surge in revenue collection

New version of ‘IRIS’: FBR asked to remove errors

Rising debt servicing emerges as hindrance: Projection of cut in C/A deficit subject to certain risks

Smuggling of sugar, urea: Finally, caretaker setup swings into action

Last six months: Sugar moguls pocketed Rs260bn in profit: PTI

Capital market: Foreign investors’ buying in August stands at $12.870m

Read more stories