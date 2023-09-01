Maple Leaf Cement wins Health, Safety & Environment Award 2023

LAHORE: Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited received an award for Health, Safety & Environment 2023 by The Professionals Network (TPI) in Annual Environment Excellence Awards 2023.

The said Award was unanimously decided by the jury and board of TPI, said a company announcement here on Thursday.

The management of Maple Leaf Cement embraces responsibility for company’s actions and encourages a positive impact through the activities on environment, employees, community and all other members of the public sphere who may be considered stakeholders.

The company will continue to strive for pollution prevention, control & continual improvement by complying with applicable laws and environmental standards.

