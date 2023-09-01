WCCI, Governor House hold ‘Laurels of Honour’ event

LAHORE: The Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) organized their highly anticipated iconic “Laurels of Honour” event in collaboration with the Governor House, Lahore.

The event recognized and awarded Lifetime Achievement Awards to remarkable women who brought pride to Pakistan. Additionally, four awards were presented to emerging women achievers who have made exceptional contributions right at the beginning of their careers.

Amongst the awardees were Dr Shehla Javed Akram (Founder President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Lahore and a renowned Nutritionist), Hifsa Saad Khan (renowned stylist and entrepreneur), Huma Fakhar (recipient of the Global Woman Inspiration Award), Ms Fadia Kashif (Philanthropist, Recipient of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz), Ayesha Nasir (Founder, Scaryammi), Dr Ayesha Shaukat, Dr Raheela Akhtar, Engr Anum Tariq Khan, Dr Hafsah Batool, Hina Noreen, Dr Munazza Khalid, Tabiba Masooma Zehra, Riffat un Nisa Malik, Sara Zeeshan, Dr Zohra Khanum, Anum Mir, Meesal Zeeshan, Sanam Khan and Dr Jahan Ara Saqib.

