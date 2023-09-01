Row with dairy farmers: Retailers to close milk shops from Monday

KARACHI: Milk retailers have announced that they will stop the sale of open milk in the city from Monday.

All Karachi Milk Retailers Welfare Association protested at the Press Club against increase in milk prices by dairy farmers.

Retailers have given 72-hour ultimatum to the administration to take a decision regarding the price of milk.

Nisar Gadi, Chairman Milk Retailers Association said dairy farmers are giving milk at Rs 214 per liter while the retailer shopkeepers should get a margin of Rs20 per liter.

"Milk retailers said if this situation continues, 12,000 to 15,000 shopkeepers will stop buying milk."

