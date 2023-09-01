BAFL 40.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
President, Minister discuss health related matters

Recorder Report Published 01 Sep, 2023 05:41am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Dr Nadeem Jan called on President Dr Arif Alvi, here on Thursday and discussed matters relating to national health in the country.

The president emphasised a special focus on the issues of breast cancer, growing population, and mental health in the country.

President Alvi and the minister discussed the proposals regarding nutrition, rehabilitation of differently-abled persons, and mental and physical weakness among the children.

The president stressed the need to provide consultation facilities to improve mental health in the country.

He said the basic treatment of mental health could be provided with the help of modern technology, artificial intelligence and Chatbot.

The minister commended the president's special focus and guidance for the eradication of polio in the country.

President Alvi appreciated the overall services of Dr Nadeem Jan in the health sector.

