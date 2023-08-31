BAFL 39.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.44%)
BIPL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.27%)
BOP 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.64%)
CNERGY 2.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-6.04%)
DFML 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.44%)
DGKC 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -3.48 (-7.57%)
FABL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.87%)
FCCL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.2%)
FFL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.75%)
GGL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.34%)
HBL 95.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.22%)
HUBC 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.99%)
HUMNL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.51%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.73%)
MLCF 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-6.58%)
OGDC 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
PAEL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.9%)
PIBTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-6.2%)
PIOC 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-3.58%)
PPL 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.76%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-6.57%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
SSGC 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TELE 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.9%)
TPLP 12.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.05%)
TRG 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1%)
UNITY 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,500 Decreased By -130.9 (-2.83%)
BR30 15,733 Decreased By -425.5 (-2.63%)
KSE100 45,079 Decreased By -1165.3 (-2.52%)
KSE30 16,004 Decreased By -416.3 (-2.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

BoE will see the job through on inflation, Pill says

Reuters Published 31 Aug, 2023 02:23pm

CAPE TOWN: Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Thursday the central bank would “see the job through” on bringing high inflation back down to the BoE’s 2% target, even if there was a risk of raising interest rates too high.

“The key element is that we on the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) need to see the job through and ensure a lasting and sustainable return of inflation to the 2% target,” Pill said in a speech at a research conference organised by the South African Reserve Bank. “At present, the emphasis is still on ensuring that we are - in the words of the MPC’s last statement – sufficiently restrictive for sufficiently long to ensure that we have that lasting return to target.”

The BoE raised interest rates for the 14th time in a row earlier this month and said borrowing costs were likely to stay high for some time in order to prevent high inflation from turning into a long-term problem for Britain’s economy.

Pill said there was a risk that the BoE raises borrowing costs too high.

“Now that policy is in restrictive territory, there is the possibility of doing too much and inflicting unnecessary damage on employment and growth,” he said.

But he also said there was no room for complacency and some indicators of underlying inflation pressures had developed less benignly recently than the headline rate of inflation which has fallen from 11.1% in October to 6.8% in July.

The key question for policymakers was the degree to which companies and households try to defend their incomes against the impact of the surge of inflation, Pill said.

Bank of England BoE England economy

Comments

1000 characters

BoE will see the job through on inflation, Pill says

Intra-day update: rupee stays under pressure against US dollar

Punjab polls order: SC dismisses ECP’s plea

Cipher case: IHC seeks reply from law ministry regarding hearing in Attock Jail

Umar Saif expresses wish to bring PayPal, stripe payment gateways to Pakistan

The Organic Meat Company secures $4mn export contract

Oil dips as China factory activity slows; market eyes US data

US sharpens the focus on Pakistan

Shamshad informs Senate body: No ‘fiscal space available’ for subsidies

Textile exports: Govt sets $25bn target

Gohar advocates restoration of zero-rated regime

Read more stories