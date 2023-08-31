BAFL 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
Uzbek envoy visits NLC HQs

Press Release Published 31 Aug, 2023 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan, HE Oybek Arif Usmanov visited Headquarters National Logistics Corporation (NLC). Upon arrival at the NLC Headquarters, the visiting dignitary was warmly received by Major General Farrukh Shahzad Rao, Director General NLC.

The Uzbek Ambassador was given an in-depth briefing about the pivotal role being played by the NLC in the national development, with a special emphasis on the organization’s proactive involvement in establishment of regional connectivity under the ambit of Transport Internationaux Routiers (TIR).

The distinguished guest was informed that the NLC’s fleet of trucks had successfully completed three trips to Tashkent via Afghanistan. Furthermore, the organization was gearing up to initiate regular TIR operations to Uzbekistan, leveraging the framework of TIR for streamlined logistics.

The Ambassador Oybek Arif Usmanov assured wholehearted support on behalf of Uzbekistan in facilitating land-based transportation between the two nations. He underscored the substantial advantages that TIR brings forth for the business communities of Pakistan and Uzbekistan, fostering an avenue for expanding their product outreach into new and promising markets.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NLC TIR Farrukh Shahzad Rao National Logistics Corporation Oybek Arif Usmanov Transport Internationaux Routiers Republic of Uzbekistan

