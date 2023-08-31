BAFL 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
Mentally challenged persons: Special grant for rehabilitation issued: minister

Recorder Report Published 31 Aug, 2023 06:00am

LAHORE: The caretaker provincial minister of Health and Social Welfare and Baitul-Mal, Dr Javed Akram has said the Punjab government will also issue special grant for the rehabilitation of mentally challenged persons.

He was chairing a meeting in the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education in which the Secretary of Social Welfare and Baitul-Mal department Zahoor Hussain, Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik and other Directors participated. Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Khattak participated in the meeting through video link conference.

During the meeting, the minister Dr Javed Akram made a detailed review of the treatment of patients suffering from mental disabilities at Edhi Welfare Center Multan. Addressing the meeting, he said they will take all possible steps to rehabilitate the mentally challenged patients in Edhi Welfare Center Multan.

Mentally challenged persons brought from Edhi Welfare Center Multan will be re-assessed at the Institute of Mental Health, he said, adding: “We all should play our role for the rehabilitation of people with mental disabilities.

I want to congratulate Secretary Social Welfare and Baitul-Mal department Zahoor Hussain and Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Khattak for good efforts for the rehabilitation of mentally challenged patients in Edhi Welfare Centre Multan.”

Zahoor Hussain said that the Department of Social Welfare and Bait-Mal is playing an active role in the rehabilitation of people suffering from mental disabilities.

Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Khattak said that they are creating facilities for mentally challenged patients in Edhi Welfare Center Multan.

