Electricity bills: LHC reserves verdict on plea against additional taxes

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court reserved its verdict about the maintainability of a petition filed by a citizen against additional taxes on electricity bills.

The petitioner Muhammad Latif through his counsel contended before the court that the government levied a number of taxes on the electricity bills illegally.

The court asked the counsel about any violation of the petitioner’s right.

The counsel citing Article 2 of the constitution said that the government instead providing basic facilities to the people levied illegal taxes. He asked the court to declare the taxes levied through the electricity bills as illegal and without lawful authority.

The court after hearing the petitioner’s counsel at length reserved its verdict about the maintainability of the petition.

