KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (August 30, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 46,244.56
High: 46,857.88
Low: 46,101.33
Net Change: 525.86
Volume (000): 101,472
Value (000): 7,413,331
Makt Cap (000) 1,616,733,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,815.77
NET CH (-) 1.88
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,761.47
NET CH (-) 61.23
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,166.71
NET CH (-) 51.91
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,689.62
NET CH (-) 352.79
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,257.39
NET CH (-) 64.05
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,713.49
NET CH (-) 67.25
------------------------------------
As on: 30-Aug-2023
====================================
