KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (August 30, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 46,244.56 High: 46,857.88 Low: 46,101.33 Net Change: 525.86 Volume (000): 101,472 Value (000): 7,413,331 Makt Cap (000) 1,616,733,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,815.77 NET CH (-) 1.88 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,761.47 NET CH (-) 61.23 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,166.71 NET CH (-) 51.91 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,689.62 NET CH (-) 352.79 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,257.39 NET CH (-) 64.05 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,713.49 NET CH (-) 67.25 ------------------------------------ As on: 30-Aug-2023 ====================================

