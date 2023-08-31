BAFL 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
BIPL 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
BOP 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.94%)
DFML 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
DGKC 45.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.63%)
FABL 22.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.55%)
FCCL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.43%)
FFL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
GGL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.42%)
HBL 97.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.12%)
HUBC 80.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.03%)
LOTCHEM 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
MLCF 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.26%)
OGDC 94.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.97%)
PAEL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.36%)
PIBTL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
PIOC 84.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.57%)
PPL 69.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.68%)
PRL 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.13%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.08%)
SNGP 41.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.9%)
SSGC 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
TELE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.3%)
TPLP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.63%)
TRG 90.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.36%)
UNITY 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 4,630 Decreased By -60.2 (-1.28%)
BR30 16,158 Decreased By -239.8 (-1.46%)
KSE100 46,245 Decreased By -525.9 (-1.12%)
KSE30 16,421 Decreased By -199.9 (-1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 31 Aug, 2023 07:05am

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

======================================================================================================
                                                              Dividend        C-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                          Book Closure          Bonus/           Date              EOGM
                                      From          To         Right          x-Price
======================================================================================================
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber
Company Limited #                  24-Aug-23    31-Aug-23                                    31-Aug-23
SBLTFC (Samba Bank Limited)        25-Aug-23    31-Aug-23
PESC1 (Pakistan Energy
Sukuk-Power Holding Limited)       25-Aug-23    31-Aug-23
Hascol Petroleum Ltd               25-Aug-23    31-Aug-23      NIL                           31-Aug-23
BIPLSC (Bank Islami 
Pakistan Ltd.)                     30-Aug-23    31-Aug-23
Rafhan Maize Products Co. 
Limited                            30-Aug-23    31-Aug-23      750% (ii)      28-Aug-23
Pakgen Power Limited #             19-Aug-23    1-Sep-23                                      1-Sep-23
Tariq Glass Industries 
Limited #                          26-Aug-23    1-Sep-23                                      1-Sep-23
Bestway Cement Limited             26-Aug-23    1-Sep-23       60% (F)        24-Aug-23       1-Sep-23
Allied Bank Limited                30-Aug-23    1-Sep-23       25% (ii)       28-Aug-23
Dawood Hercules Corporation 
Limited                            31-Aug-23    1-Sep-23       10% (ii)       29-Aug-23
MUGHALSC (Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Limited)                26-Aug-23    2-Sep-23
Pakgen Power Limited               2-Sep-23     2-Sep-23       150% (i)       31-Aug-23
Tri-Star Mutual Fund 
Limited #                          28-Aug-23    4-Sep-23                                      4-Sep-23
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan 
Limited #                          29-Aug-23    5-Sep-23                                      5-Sep-23
IGI Holdings Limited               4-Sep-23     5-Sep-23       20% (i)        31-Aug-23
JSTFC11 (Jahangir Siddiqui &
Co. Limited) @                     30-Aug-23    6-Sep-23
Jubilee Life Insurance Co. 
Limited                            4-Sep-23     6-Sep-23       30% (i)        31-Aug-23
Adamjee Life Assurance Co. 
Limited                            5-Sep-23     6-Sep-23       10% (i)        1-Sep-23
Jauharabad ugar Mills 
Limited                            31-Aug-23    7-Sep-23                                      7-Sep-23
Hascol Petroleum Ltd #             1-Sep-23     8-Sep-23                                      8-Sep-23
Habib Metropolitan Bank 
Limited                            6-Sep-23     8-Sep-23       50% (i)        4-Sep-23
Saif Power Limited #               6-Sep-23     8-Sep-23                                     11-Sep-23
Kohinoor Spinning Mills 
Ltd. #                             2-Sep-23     9-Sep-23                                      9-Sep-23
Tariq Corporation Limited #        3-Sep-23     9-Sep-23                                      9-Sep-23
Faysal Bank Limited                7-Sep-23     9-Sep-23       10% (i)        5-Sep-23
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited #       5-Sep-23     11-Sep-23                                    11-Sep-23
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines 
Ltd. #                             5-Sep-23     11-Sep-23                                    11-Sep-23
Bank AL Habib Limited              7-Sep-23     11-Sep-23      45% (i)        5-Sep-23
Unilever Pakistan Foods 
Limited                            8-Sep-23     11-Sep-23      720% (i)       6-Sep-23
Pakistan International 
Container Terminal Limited         8-Sep-23     12-Sep-23      200% (i)       6-Sep-23
Standard Chartered Bank 
(Pak) Ltd                          8-Sep-23     12-Sep-23      40% (i)        6-Sep-23
Fatima Fertilizer Company 
Limited                            8-Sep-23     12-Sep-23      17.5% (i)      6-Sep-23
Gulistan Spinning Mills Ltd.       6-Sep-23     13-Sep-23      NIL                           13-Sep-23
Adamjee Insurance Co. Ltd.         12-Sep-23    13-Sep-23      15% (i)        9-Aug-23
EFU GENERAL INSURANCE LTD .        13-Sep-23    13-Sep-23      15% (ii)       11-Sep-23
EFU Life Assurance Limited         13-Sep-23    13-Sep-23      15% (ii)       11-Sep-23
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage
Cans Limited                       13-Sep-23    15-Sep-23      35% (i)        11-Sep-23
Systems Limited #                  12-Sep-23    18-Sep-23                                    18-Sep-23
Mughal Iron & Steel 
Industries Ltd. #                  12-Sep-23    19-Sep-23                                    19-Sep-23
Bata Pakistan Ltd. #               15-Sep-23    22-Sep-23                                    22-Sep-23
Baluchistan Wheels Limited         15-Sep-23    23-Sep-23      35% (F)        13-Sep-23      23-Sep-23
BAFLTF C6 (Bank Alfalah 
Limited)                           11-Sep-23    25-Sep-23
Lucky Cement Limited               16-Sep-23    26-Sep-23      180% (F)       14-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd.          19-Sep-23    26-Sep-23      NIL                           26-Sep-23
International Steels 
Limited                            19-Sep-23    26-Sep-23      25% (F)        15-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Lucky Core Industries 
Limited                            20-Sep-23    26-Sep-23      330% (F)       18-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Panther Tyres Ltd.                 20-Sep-23    26-Sep-23      20% (F)        18-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Mari Petroleum Company 
Limited                            20-Sep-23    26-Sep-23      580% (F)       18-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Indus Motor Company Limited        20-Sep-23    27-Sep-23      290% (F)       18-Sep-23      27-Sep-23
Pakistan Refinery Ltd.             20-Sep-23    27-Sep-23      NIL                           27-Sep-23
International Industries 
Ltd.                               20-Sep-23    27-Sep-23      20% (F)        18-Sep-23      27-Sep-23
Pakistan Cables Ltd.               21-Sep-23    27-Sep-23      NIL                           27-Sep-23
Atlas Battery Limited              15-Sep-23    29-Sep-23      100% (F)       13-Sep-23      29-Sep-23
Colgate Palmolive 
(Pakistan) Ltd.                    22-Sep-23    29-Sep-23      50% (F)        20-Sep-23      29-Sep-23
Otsuka Pakistan Limited.           26-Sep-23    2-Oct-23       15% (F)                        2-Oct-23
Attock Refinery Ltd.               3-Oct-23     9-Oct-23       125% (F)       29-Sep-23       9-Oct-23
Pakistan Oilfields Limited         3-Oct-23     9-Oct-23       600% (F)       29-Sep-23       9-Oct-23
ATTOCK PETROLEUM LIMITED           3-Oct-23     9-Oct-23       150% (F)       29-Sep-23       9-Oct-23
Century Paper & Board Mills 
Limited                            10-Oct-23    17-Oct-23                                    17-Oct-23
Tata textile Mills Limited         12-Oct-23    19-Oct-23      30% (F)        10-Oct-23      19-Oct-23
Fauji Cement Company Ltd.          13-Oct-23    19-Oct-23      NIL                           19-Oct-23
MCB-Arif Habib Savings and
Investments Limited                16-Oct-23    23-Oct-23      55% (F)        12-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
ATTOCK CEMENT PAKISTAN
LIMITED                            16-Oct-23    23-Oct-23      60% (F)        12-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
NATIONAL REFINERY LIMITED          17-Oct-23    23-Oct-23                                    23-Oct-23
Agriauto Industries Limited        17-Oct-23    23-Oct-23      NIL                           23-Oct-23
Cherat Packaging Limited           17-Oct-23    24-Oct-23      20% (F)        13-Oct-23      24-Oct-23
Nishat Power Limited               19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23      30% (ii)       17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber
Company Limited                    19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23      NIL                           26-Oct-23
Pakistan State Oil Company 
Limited                            19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23      75% (F)        17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Crescent Steel & Allied 
Products Ltd                       20-Oct-23    26-Oct-23      NIL                           26-Oct-23
FEROZE 1888 MILLS LIMITED          20-Oct-23    27-Oct-23      88.8% (F)      18-Oct-23      27-Oct-23
BOLAN CASTINGS LTD .               19-Oct-23    28-Oct-23      NIL                           28-Oct-23
The Organic Meat Company 
Limited                                                        10% Bonus
======================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Final Book Closure @

Companies PSX Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Comments

1000 characters

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Shamshad informs Senate body: No ‘fiscal space available’ for subsidies

Textile exports: Govt sets $25bn target

Gohar advocates restoration of zero-rated regime

FTO’s advice: FBR may introduce separate salary return form

Security of CPEC and Gwadar Port: PM highlights enhanced responsibilities of Navy

SC moved against PPIB (amendment) Act

Jilani expects ‘huge’ investment from Gulf states

SBP adopts AAOIFI’s Shariah standards

Power utilities have no role in setting prices: K-Electric

No one challenged NAO amendments but a person who ran away from parliament, remarks Justice Mansoor

Read more stories