KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
======================================================================================================
Dividend C-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right x-Price
======================================================================================================
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber
Company Limited # 24-Aug-23 31-Aug-23 31-Aug-23
SBLTFC (Samba Bank Limited) 25-Aug-23 31-Aug-23
PESC1 (Pakistan Energy
Sukuk-Power Holding Limited) 25-Aug-23 31-Aug-23
Hascol Petroleum Ltd 25-Aug-23 31-Aug-23 NIL 31-Aug-23
BIPLSC (Bank Islami
Pakistan Ltd.) 30-Aug-23 31-Aug-23
Rafhan Maize Products Co.
Limited 30-Aug-23 31-Aug-23 750% (ii) 28-Aug-23
Pakgen Power Limited # 19-Aug-23 1-Sep-23 1-Sep-23
Tariq Glass Industries
Limited # 26-Aug-23 1-Sep-23 1-Sep-23
Bestway Cement Limited 26-Aug-23 1-Sep-23 60% (F) 24-Aug-23 1-Sep-23
Allied Bank Limited 30-Aug-23 1-Sep-23 25% (ii) 28-Aug-23
Dawood Hercules Corporation
Limited 31-Aug-23 1-Sep-23 10% (ii) 29-Aug-23
MUGHALSC (Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Limited) 26-Aug-23 2-Sep-23
Pakgen Power Limited 2-Sep-23 2-Sep-23 150% (i) 31-Aug-23
Tri-Star Mutual Fund
Limited # 28-Aug-23 4-Sep-23 4-Sep-23
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan
Limited # 29-Aug-23 5-Sep-23 5-Sep-23
IGI Holdings Limited 4-Sep-23 5-Sep-23 20% (i) 31-Aug-23
JSTFC11 (Jahangir Siddiqui &
Co. Limited) @ 30-Aug-23 6-Sep-23
Jubilee Life Insurance Co.
Limited 4-Sep-23 6-Sep-23 30% (i) 31-Aug-23
Adamjee Life Assurance Co.
Limited 5-Sep-23 6-Sep-23 10% (i) 1-Sep-23
Jauharabad ugar Mills
Limited 31-Aug-23 7-Sep-23 7-Sep-23
Hascol Petroleum Ltd # 1-Sep-23 8-Sep-23 8-Sep-23
Habib Metropolitan Bank
Limited 6-Sep-23 8-Sep-23 50% (i) 4-Sep-23
Saif Power Limited # 6-Sep-23 8-Sep-23 11-Sep-23
Kohinoor Spinning Mills
Ltd. # 2-Sep-23 9-Sep-23 9-Sep-23
Tariq Corporation Limited # 3-Sep-23 9-Sep-23 9-Sep-23
Faysal Bank Limited 7-Sep-23 9-Sep-23 10% (i) 5-Sep-23
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited # 5-Sep-23 11-Sep-23 11-Sep-23
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines
Ltd. # 5-Sep-23 11-Sep-23 11-Sep-23
Bank AL Habib Limited 7-Sep-23 11-Sep-23 45% (i) 5-Sep-23
Unilever Pakistan Foods
Limited 8-Sep-23 11-Sep-23 720% (i) 6-Sep-23
Pakistan International
Container Terminal Limited 8-Sep-23 12-Sep-23 200% (i) 6-Sep-23
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pak) Ltd 8-Sep-23 12-Sep-23 40% (i) 6-Sep-23
Fatima Fertilizer Company
Limited 8-Sep-23 12-Sep-23 17.5% (i) 6-Sep-23
Gulistan Spinning Mills Ltd. 6-Sep-23 13-Sep-23 NIL 13-Sep-23
Adamjee Insurance Co. Ltd. 12-Sep-23 13-Sep-23 15% (i) 9-Aug-23
EFU GENERAL INSURANCE LTD . 13-Sep-23 13-Sep-23 15% (ii) 11-Sep-23
EFU Life Assurance Limited 13-Sep-23 13-Sep-23 15% (ii) 11-Sep-23
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage
Cans Limited 13-Sep-23 15-Sep-23 35% (i) 11-Sep-23
Systems Limited # 12-Sep-23 18-Sep-23 18-Sep-23
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Ltd. # 12-Sep-23 19-Sep-23 19-Sep-23
Bata Pakistan Ltd. # 15-Sep-23 22-Sep-23 22-Sep-23
Baluchistan Wheels Limited 15-Sep-23 23-Sep-23 35% (F) 13-Sep-23 23-Sep-23
BAFLTF C6 (Bank Alfalah
Limited) 11-Sep-23 25-Sep-23
Lucky Cement Limited 16-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 180% (F) 14-Sep-23 26-Sep-23
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd. 19-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 NIL 26-Sep-23
International Steels
Limited 19-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 25% (F) 15-Sep-23 26-Sep-23
Lucky Core Industries
Limited 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 330% (F) 18-Sep-23 26-Sep-23
Panther Tyres Ltd. 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 20% (F) 18-Sep-23 26-Sep-23
Mari Petroleum Company
Limited 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 580% (F) 18-Sep-23 26-Sep-23
Indus Motor Company Limited 20-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 290% (F) 18-Sep-23 27-Sep-23
Pakistan Refinery Ltd. 20-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 NIL 27-Sep-23
International Industries
Ltd. 20-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 20% (F) 18-Sep-23 27-Sep-23
Pakistan Cables Ltd. 21-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 NIL 27-Sep-23
Atlas Battery Limited 15-Sep-23 29-Sep-23 100% (F) 13-Sep-23 29-Sep-23
Colgate Palmolive
(Pakistan) Ltd. 22-Sep-23 29-Sep-23 50% (F) 20-Sep-23 29-Sep-23
Otsuka Pakistan Limited. 26-Sep-23 2-Oct-23 15% (F) 2-Oct-23
Attock Refinery Ltd. 3-Oct-23 9-Oct-23 125% (F) 29-Sep-23 9-Oct-23
Pakistan Oilfields Limited 3-Oct-23 9-Oct-23 600% (F) 29-Sep-23 9-Oct-23
ATTOCK PETROLEUM LIMITED 3-Oct-23 9-Oct-23 150% (F) 29-Sep-23 9-Oct-23
Century Paper & Board Mills
Limited 10-Oct-23 17-Oct-23 17-Oct-23
Tata textile Mills Limited 12-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 30% (F) 10-Oct-23 19-Oct-23
Fauji Cement Company Ltd. 13-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 NIL 19-Oct-23
MCB-Arif Habib Savings and
Investments Limited 16-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 55% (F) 12-Oct-23 23-Oct-23
ATTOCK CEMENT PAKISTAN
LIMITED 16-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 60% (F) 12-Oct-23 23-Oct-23
NATIONAL REFINERY LIMITED 17-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 23-Oct-23
Agriauto Industries Limited 17-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 NIL 23-Oct-23
Cherat Packaging Limited 17-Oct-23 24-Oct-23 20% (F) 13-Oct-23 24-Oct-23
Nishat Power Limited 19-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 30% (ii) 17-Oct-23 26-Oct-23
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber
Company Limited 19-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 NIL 26-Oct-23
Pakistan State Oil Company
Limited 19-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 75% (F) 17-Oct-23 26-Oct-23
Crescent Steel & Allied
Products Ltd 20-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 NIL 26-Oct-23
FEROZE 1888 MILLS LIMITED 20-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 88.8% (F) 18-Oct-23 27-Oct-23
BOLAN CASTINGS LTD . 19-Oct-23 28-Oct-23 NIL 28-Oct-23
The Organic Meat Company
Limited 10% Bonus
======================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Final Book Closure @
Comments