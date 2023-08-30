BAFL 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
COAS observes field fire, battle drills near Jhelum

  • Army chief commends the soldiers for their battle proficiency and offensive spirit
BR Web Desk Published 30 Aug, 2023 05:21pm

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir visited the Tilla Field Firing Ranges near Jhelum on Wednesday and witnessed field fire and battle drills, according to a statement from the military's media office.

The Army Chief was briefed on the occasion regarding the training goals established for the exercise to verify the operational readiness of the formation in a difficult environment, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The COAS commended the soldiers for their "battle proficiency and offensive spirit."

He also appreciated the high morale and battleworthiness of the troops.

Earlier on his arrival, the Army Chief was received by Commander 4 Corps Lieutenant General Syed Aamer Raza.

