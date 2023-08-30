BAFL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
BIPL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.57%)
BOP 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.31%)
DFML 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.3%)
DGKC 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
FABL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FCCL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
GGL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
HBL 97.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.28%)
HUBC 82.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.51%)
LOTCHEM 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
MLCF 29.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 95.82 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.68%)
PAEL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PIOC 85.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.71%)
PPL 70.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.18%)
PRL 15.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
SSGC 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
TRG 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.43%)
UNITY 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,692 Increased By 1.7 (0.04%)
BR30 16,370 Decreased By -28.2 (-0.17%)
KSE100 46,751 Decreased By -19.2 (-0.04%)
KSE30 16,616 Decreased By -4.5 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indian rover confirms sulphur on Moon’s south pole

AFP Published August 30, 2023 Updated August 30, 2023 10:38am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: India’s Moon rover has confirmed the presence of sulphur on the lunar south pole, the country’s space agency said.

Last week, India became the first country to land a craft near the largely unexplored south pole, and just the fourth nation to land on the Moon.

“The Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) instrument onboard Chandrayaan-3 Rover has made the first-ever in-situ measurements on the elemental composition of the lunar surface near the south pole,” the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said in a statement dated Monday.

“These in-situ measurements confirm the presence of sulphur in the region unambiguously, something that was not feasible by the instruments onboard the orbiters,” it said.

The spectrographic analysis also confirmed the presence of aluminium, calcium, iron, chromium and titanium on the lunar surface, ISRO added, with additional measurements showing the presence of manganese, silicon and oxygen.

The six-wheeled solar-powered rover Pragyan – “Wisdom” in Sanskrit – will amble around the relatively unmapped south pole and transmit images and scientific data over its two-week lifespan.

India has been steadily matching the achievements of other space programmes at a fraction of their cost, despite suffering some setbacks.

Four years ago, the previous Indian lunar mission failed during its final descent, in what was seen at the time as a huge setback for the programme.

Chandrayaan-3 has captivated public attention since launching nearly six weeks ago in front of thousands of cheering spectators, and its successful touchdown on the Moon last week came just days after a Russian lander crashed in the same region.

In 2014, India became the first Asian nation to put a craft into orbit around Mars and plans to send a probe towards the sun in September.

ISRO is slated to launch a three-day crewed mission into Earth’s orbit by next year.

It also plans a joint mission with Japan to send another probe to the Moon by 2025 and an orbital mission to Venus within the next two years.

India sulphur Chandrayaan 3 Moon rover Rover south pole

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rover confirms sulphur on Moon’s south pole

Cipher case: special court extends judicial remand of Imran Khan till Sep 13

Intra-day update: rupee’s fall continues against US dollar

Inflated electricity bills: Federal cabinet undecided

Non-clearance of $50m receivables: CMEC may stop work at Thar coal mines after Sept 10

Growing significance of RMB highlighted

Another fuel price hike on the cards

Oil rises on large US stockpile draw, hurricane jitters

PPP asks ECP to hold polls within 90 days

Court assailed for suspending IK’s jail term

Imran Khan re-arrested immediately after release

Read more stories