PepsiCo returns to Indonesia, breaks ground for snack factory

Reuters Published 30 Aug, 2023 09:54am

CIKARANG: U.S. food and beverage maker PepsiCo began building a snack factory in Indonesia’s West Java on Wednesday, marking its return to Southeast Asia’s largest economy after splitting with a local partner two years ago.

The factory, part of PepsiCo’s $200 million commitment to invest in Indonesia over a 10-year period, is expected to start producing snacks by 2025.

PepsiCo’s affiliate Fritolay Netherlands Holding B.V. and Indofood CBP, a unit of Indonesia’s largest food company Indofood Group, ended a 30-year joint venture in 2021 without providing any reason, when Indofood bought PepsiCo’s minority stake.

The JV at the time had manufactured a range of snacks under brands like Lay’s, Cheetos and Doritos.

Building the new factory without a local partner, PepsiCo pledged to source most raw materials for its snacks, including corn and palm oil, from sustainable sources and to use renewable power sources.

