BAFL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
BIPL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.77%)
BOP 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.98%)
DFML 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.45%)
DGKC 47.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FABL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
FCCL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
GGL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
HBL 97.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.28%)
HUBC 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 5.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
MLCF 29.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
OGDC 95.65 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.5%)
PAEL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PIOC 85.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.71%)
PPL 70.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
PRL 15.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
SSGC 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
TRG 91.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.44%)
UNITY 23.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,691 Increased By 0.1 (0%)
BR30 16,361 Decreased By -36.5 (-0.22%)
KSE100 46,753 Decreased By -17.8 (-0.04%)
KSE30 16,616 Decreased By -4.6 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Financials, IT lead rise in Indian shares as U.S. rate concerns ease

Reuters Published August 30, 2023 Updated August 30, 2023 11:55am

BENGALURU: Indian shares advanced on Wednesday, tracking Asian and U.S. peers on easing interest rate concerns after data signaled a slowdown in the world’s largest economy.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.45% at 19,430.35 at 9:58 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.49% to 65,394.75.

Twelve of the 13 major sectoral indexes logged gains, with high weightage financials rising 0.5%.

Information technology (IT) index climbed 0.60% after consumer confidence and job opening data also backed bets that the Federal Reserve’s policy tightening had resulted in cooling the economy. IT firms earn a significant share of their revenue from the U.S.

Metal stocks extended gains for the third session in a row on China’s measures to support its property sector. China is the world’s largest metals producer and consumer.

Metal stocks drive Indian shares higher

“Expect no further rate hike from the Fed on September, which will provide a much-needed breather for equity markets across the world,” said Deven Choksey, managing director at KRChoksey Holdings.

Analysts, however added that the consolidation in domestic equities will continue due to elevated valuations as well as monsoon concerns.

“The impact on inflation as well as consumption-linked sectors due to weak monsoon is worrisome,” said Aishvarya Dadeech, chief investment officer at Fident Asset Management.

“Uptick in inflation due to a likely spike in food prices could weigh on markets and add to the worries of the Reserve Bank of India.”

Among individual stocks, Zomato gained 3.5% after 100 million shares changed hands in multiple block deals.

Ami Organics gained 2.5% after Morgan Stanley Asia bought 621,898 shares of the chemicals maker, via open market transactions on Tuesday.

MPS gained 4% after acquiring 65% stake in Australia-based Liberate Group.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Financials, IT lead rise in Indian shares as U.S. rate concerns ease

Cipher case: special court extends judicial remand of Imran Khan till Sep 13

Intra-day update: rupee’s fall continues against US dollar

Inflated electricity bills: Federal cabinet undecided

Non-clearance of $50m receivables: CMEC may stop work at Thar coal mines after Sept 10

Growing significance of RMB highlighted

Another fuel price hike on the cards

Oil rises on large US stockpile draw, hurricane jitters

PPP asks ECP to hold polls within 90 days

Court assailed for suspending IK’s jail term

Imran Khan re-arrested immediately after release

Read more stories