PPP Punjab General Secy meets US envoy

LAHORE: General Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party Punjab Hassan Murtaza on Tuesday called on Chief of Political and Economic Section of the US Consulate Nickolas Katsakis.

Sadaf Saad, Political and Economic Specialist of the US Consulate, was also present at the meeting.

Both sides discussed the political and economic situation of Pakistan and Nickolas Katsakis appreciated the democratic role of PPP for strengthening democracy and democratic values. He also lauded the political struggle of Hassan Murtaza for strengthening the democratic institutions of the country.

The General Secretary PPP Central Punjab informed US officials about the position of PPP regarding census and delimitation of the constituencies.

He briefed the US officials on PPP’s stance regarding conducting general elections in Pakistan within the constitutional period. The US envoy conveyed a message of goodwill to Hassan Murtaza for the people of his constituency.

