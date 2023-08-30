Minister reviews progress in education sector, health projects, sustainable development

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Muhammad Sami Saeed held a meeting to review the progress made in achieving the goals of the education sector, health projects, and sustainable development.

The minister said the initiative to attract out-of-school children to education is commendable. He said that it is the need of the hour to provide equal opportunities for education to underprivileged children. He said that Information Technology facilities in schools help prepare students to meet the demands of the modern age.

Sami Saeed said that the Ministry of Planning and Development has taken concrete steps in the field of health and education. He said that the approved project for Islamabad Teachers Institute would play an important role in increasing the capacity of teachers. He said that implementation should be made on the decisions of the National Curriculum Council.

He said that a uniform curriculum that aims to address modern challenges is very important to improve students' mindset and quality of education.

He said that the Ministry of Planning should further strengthen the inter-linkage with the relevant ministries and departments to achieve sustainable development goals.

