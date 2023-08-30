LHC moved against taxes on electricity bills

LAHORE: A citizen Sheikh Latif on Tuesday approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking a direction to the federal government to withdraw taxes on electricity bills.

The petitioner stated that National Electricity and Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) was collecting several charges including FC surcharge, GST, TV fees, electricity duty and other charges on power bills.

The petitioner prayed to nullify additional taxes being collected in electricity bills. The petitioner made Chairman Wapda and Nepra as respondents in the petition.

