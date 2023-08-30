Toshakhana case: Bushra Bibi granted bail till Sept 12

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Tuesday, granted pre-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi till September 12 in the Toshakhana case.

Duty Judge Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain, while hearing the case, granted bail to Bushra Bibi as Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir was on leave.

The court approved her bail plea against a surety bond of Rs 500,000.

Khan’s wife appeared before the court along with her lawyers, Sardar Latif Khosa and Intizar Hussain Panjutha.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had summoned Bushra Bibi to appear before it on August 29 to record her statement.

