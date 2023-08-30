BAFL 40.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.19%)
BIPL 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
BOP 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.32 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (6.67%)
DGKC 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.62%)
FABL 23.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.78%)
FFL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
GGL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
HBL 97.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.07%)
HUBC 83.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.85%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.99%)
LOTCHEM 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.73%)
MLCF 29.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.07%)
OGDC 95.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.51%)
PAEL 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PIBTL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
PIOC 86.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.86%)
PPL 71.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-2.88%)
PRL 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.12%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.04%)
SNGP 42.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.99%)
SSGC 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.15%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
TPLP 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
TRG 92.61 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (3.13%)
UNITY 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,691 Decreased By -84.1 (-1.76%)
BR30 16,398 Decreased By -287.9 (-1.73%)
KSE100 46,770 Decreased By -708.2 (-1.49%)
KSE30 16,621 Decreased By -256.6 (-1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Toshakhana case: Bushra Bibi granted bail till Sept 12

Recorder Report Published 30 Aug, 2023 03:33am

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Tuesday, granted pre-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi till September 12 in the Toshakhana case.

Duty Judge Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain, while hearing the case, granted bail to Bushra Bibi as Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir was on leave.

The court approved her bail plea against a surety bond of Rs 500,000.

Khan’s wife appeared before the court along with her lawyers, Sardar Latif Khosa and Intizar Hussain Panjutha.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had summoned Bushra Bibi to appear before it on August 29 to record her statement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Toshakhana case Bushra Bibi

Comments

1000 characters

Toshakhana case: Bushra Bibi granted bail till Sept 12

Inflated electricity bills: Federal cabinet undecided

IK’s Toshakhana sentence suspended

Glitch halts Toyota factories in Japan

PPP asks ECP to hold polls within 90 days

Court assailed for suspending IK’s jail term

Imran Khan re-arrested immediately after release

Non-clearance of $50m receivables: CMEC may stop work at Thar coal mines after Sept 10

Growing significance of RMB highlighted

Lion on loose captured at Sharea Faisal

Another fuel price hike on the cards

Read more stories