PTI says supports protests against rising inflation, ‘inflated’ power bills

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday announced its full support to the nationwide protest against the worst inflation and highly inflated electricity bills and directed its workers and leaders to participate in the peaceful public protests across the country with full preparation.

This was announced by the party’s core committee through a statement, which also stated that the Constitution and the law do not give the rulers the right “to suck the blood of the citizens and split their skins.”

It added that the doors of this disaster on the country and the nation were opened 16 months ago through the “shameful attack” of undemocratic forces against the elected democratic government of ex-prime minister Imran Khan.

It stated that despite the global coronavirus pandemic, very high prices in the oil market and the IMF programme, Imran Khan successfully saved the people from inflation and the destruction of the economy.

“When a conspiracy was hatched against Imran Khan, petrol was being provided at Rs 150 per liter while electricity was being provided to the people at Rs 16 per unit,” it stated, adding that during his tenure, Imran Khan started work on 10 major hydropower projects for self-sufficiency in energy.

It added that an attempt was made to minimise the financial loss by freeing up the terms and conditions of the absurd contracts signed with the most expensive fuel-powered IPPs.

“The overall reform of the energy sector was made the focus of attention and uninterrupted supply of electricity to industry and agriculture at subsidized rates was arranged in view of the national production,” read the statement. While financial aid and subsidies were arranged to protect the poor and indigent population from inflation, it added.

“The ‘tyrants’ who handed over the country to ‘criminals’ by putting the Constitution and democracy on the tip of their shoes, continued to play with the lives of the people. The follies of these 16 months are taking away the basic rights of life and livelihood from the people today in the form of a punishment,” it further read.

By imprisoning Imran Khan through “senseless” judicial proceedings, the statement added that the people have also been deprived of the lone but powerful voice of the PTI chairman.

The core committee asked PTI workers and leaders to fulfill their duty and participate in the demonstration across the country despite all the “state oppression.”

Instead of intensifying the disaster, the core committee added that the caretaker government should focus on conducting elections without any further delay. The PTI core committee further asked the caretaker government to hold free, fair, and transparent elections within 90 days as per the Constitution.

