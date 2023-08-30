BAFL 40.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.19%)
BIPL 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
BOP 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.32 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (6.67%)
DGKC 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.62%)
FABL 23.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.78%)
FFL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
GGL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
HBL 97.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.07%)
HUBC 83.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.85%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.99%)
LOTCHEM 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.73%)
MLCF 29.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.07%)
OGDC 95.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.51%)
PAEL 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PIBTL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
PIOC 86.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.86%)
PPL 71.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-2.88%)
PRL 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.12%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.04%)
SNGP 42.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.99%)
SSGC 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.15%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
TPLP 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
TRG 92.61 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (3.13%)
UNITY 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,691 Decreased By -84.1 (-1.76%)
BR30 16,398 Decreased By -287.9 (-1.73%)
KSE100 46,770 Decreased By -708.2 (-1.49%)
KSE30 16,621 Decreased By -256.6 (-1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dalian iron ore falls on thin steel margins

Reuters Published 30 Aug, 2023 03:33am

BEIJING: Dalian iron ore futures extended declines on Tuesday, as traders remained cautious on shrinking steel margins and lack of any clear signs of improved downstream demand despite a raft of stimulus steps introduced over the weekend to revive sentiment.

The most-traded January iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended daytime trading 1.04% lower at 810.5 yuan ($111.22) a metric ton. The continued weakness came after “expectations the support measures wouldn’t produce meaningful growth in demand and instead, the fragile finances of the steel sector are likely to limit its ability to pick up activity,” ANZ analysts said. Investors are losing patience with what they see as incoherent and slow measures by China to revive its sputtering economy and defuse a deepening property crisis. The shrinking steel margins also acted as a headwind for raw materials consumption, including iron ore. Chinese steelmakers suffered severe losses over January-July with industrial profits slumping 90.5% on the year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

The benchmark September iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was, however, 0.29% higher at $112.6 a ton, as of 0715 GMT. Other steelmaking ingredients also posted losses, with coking coal and coke on the DCE down 2.69% and 2.14%, respectively.

Most steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were weaker. Rebar lost 0.41%, hot-rolled coil fell 0.98%, and stainless steel dipped 0.88%. “The production control has not resulted in a sharp drop in steel output in the short term, while the downstream demand remains weak,” analysts at Sinosteel Futures said.

iron ore iron ore rates iron ore market

Comments

1000 characters

Dalian iron ore falls on thin steel margins

Inflated electricity bills: Federal cabinet undecided

IK’s Toshakhana sentence suspended

Glitch halts Toyota factories in Japan

PPP asks ECP to hold polls within 90 days

Court assailed for suspending IK’s jail term

Imran Khan re-arrested immediately after release

Non-clearance of $50m receivables: CMEC may stop work at Thar coal mines after Sept 10

Growing significance of RMB highlighted

Lion on loose captured at Sharea Faisal

Another fuel price hike on the cards

Read more stories