Sutlej River dykes: Bilawal says concerned at reports of breaches

APP Published 30 Aug, 2023 03:33am

KARACHI: Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday expressed deep concerns over reports of breaches in the Sutlej river embankment and demanded that people from flood-affected areas be ensured evacuation to safer places.

He urged the government to ensure coordinated measures on a war-footing basis to control the ravages of floods, adding, “Measures should be taken to protect large populations like Bahawalpur and Ahmedpur Sharqia from the ravages of floods”.

The PPP Chairman directed the party office-bearers and workers to actively participate in the relief activities in the flood affected areas and cooperate fully with the administration in this regard.

He said that the government should conduct a survey to estimate the damage caused by the floods, adding that the government should also announce a special package for the Sutlej river flood victims.

